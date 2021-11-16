ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

MISSING: Layla Romo, 16

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vj7Pi_0cxiLJMg00

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Layla Romo was last seen on Monday, November 8th.

The 16-year-old Hispanic girl is described as standing 4'11" tall and weighing about 105 lbs. She has brown hair with highlights and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve crop top, blue skinny jeans, black socks, white slip-on sandals, and was carrying a black Jansport backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Romo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2021-00145199

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

MISSING: Melainie Marshall, 14

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 14-year-old Melainie Marshall was last seen on November 15th at around 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of A Street. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy