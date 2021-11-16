MISSING: Layla Romo, 16

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Layla Romo was last seen on Monday, November 8th.

The 16-year-old Hispanic girl is described as standing 4'11" tall and weighing about 105 lbs. She has brown hair with highlights and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve crop top, blue skinny jeans, black socks, white slip-on sandals, and was carrying a black Jansport backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Romo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2021-00145199