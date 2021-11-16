ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What trades more in a day than most Dow stocks? It’s a big junk-bond ETF

By Joy Wiltermuth
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3Hqi_0cxiLHbE00
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 17, 2021 a Wall Street sign at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York, New York. - Wall Street dropped again in early trading November 10, 2021 continuing the retreat begun in the prior session following a record streak, as markets digested a jarring inflation report. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) By angela weiss/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
MARKET EXTRA https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YbRO_0cxiLHbE00

So much for the sleepy bond market.

BlackRock (BLK) oversees a key corporate-debt exchange-traded fund (ETF) that it says now trades at a higher annual daily volume than shares of most blue-chip companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Daily trading volumes of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) climbed to more than $2 billion through the end of 2020, topping the volume of shares of 25 out of 30 stocks in the Dow (see chart).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHnYU_0cxiLHbE00

That put trading volumes of the popular ETF above individual shares of major household names, including Intel Corp. (INTC) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Walmart Inc. (WMT) when averaging over a year.

By that measure, trading in HYG only was outpaced by five stocks out of 30 in the Dow benchmark: Apple Inc. (AAPL) Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Boeing Co. (BA) Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) while operating at a narrow bid-ask spread of 1 basis point, according to Steve Laipply, head of U.S. Bond ETFs at BlackRock.

“Over the past several years, bond ETF adoption has accelerated dramatically — and to an even greater degree in 2020 — especially among institutional investors,” Laipply wrote, in a client note.

Sort of like Twitter

HYG, with $20 billion in assets under management, is the biggest U.S. ETF of its kind tracking the nearly $1.6 trillion U.S. corporate bond market, or debt issued by American companies historically considered at high risk of default.

Its next biggest ETF competitor is the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) with $9 billion in assets under management. Combined, they make up less than $30 billion in assets, or a drop in the bucket when compared with the broader U.S. high-yield bond market.

Put another way, ETFs, sort of like Twitter, have become a way to gain a regularly updated glimpse into what’s happening.

“For that reason, it becomes somewhat all-consuming,” said Ken Monaghan, co-head of high-yield at Amundi U.S., in a phone interview.

While his team isn’t currently using ETFs, they may serve as an early line of defense during times of tumult, he said, since shares can be a quicker — and ideally less painful — way to sell exposure when redemptions pick up.

“What a portfolio manager is trying to do is when a market really goes into a tailspin,” Monaghan said, is not to “sell bonds that are down 10 points, because that would be crystallizing a loss — and you’re trying not to do that.”

What liquidity is, isn’t

On the other hand, junk-bond ETFs can skid as quickly as stocks, which was the case in March 2020 (see chart), before the Federal Reserve and other global central banks unleashed a raft of emergency pandemic aid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKHnG_0cxiLHbE00

“Liquidity is all good, until it’s not,” said Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager at Sit Investment Associates, pointing to junk-bond ETF shares that fell sharply at the onset of the pandemic, because prices still remain tethered to clearing levels for bonds they reference.

“You’ve got this honey pot of liquidity drawing in the big bears,” Doty said. “But they are going to destroy liquidity when they decided to sell at the same time. I am leery of it.”

Even so, defaults this year by U.S. high-yield, or “junk rated,” companies have been heading toward all-time lows, following a deluge early on during the pandemic. Debt issuance also has boomed to records, yields have flirted with all-time lows and the Federal Reserve has kept liquidity pumping through markets, despite inflation pressures heating up.

See: Corporate America’s borrowing binge seen barely slowing as Federal Reserve tapers

Against that backdrop, the cumulative total return for HYG was 9.4% on Monday from two years ago, compared with 55% for the S&P 500 index (SPX) according to FactSet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.10% to $337.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.08 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.62% higher to $160.69 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.17% to 4,690.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80. Johnson & Johnson closed $19.23 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Robinhood's stock heads for 7th straight loss, yet another record low

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. slumped 2.8% toward a seventh-straight loss, and sixth-straight record low in afternoon trading Tuesday, amid a selloff in some key meme stocks. The commission-free trading platform's stock has tumbled 23.1% during its current losing streak, which puts the stock 28.8% below its $38 IPO price. The stock is set to close below its IPO price for the 20th straight trading session, and the 23rd time in the 83 sessions since Robinhood went public on July 29. Amid the stock's weakness on Tuesday, shares of GameStop Inc. tumbled 13.1% in afternoon trading, after running up 12.9% on Monday and surging 19.5% amid a four-day win streak through Monday. Also, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.'s stock shed 5.5%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was little changed and the Nasdaq Composite was dropping 0.9%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Pure Storage stock heads to record after Q3 earnings, raised outlook

Shares of Pure Storage Inc. rallied 10% in the extended session Tuesday and headed to a record after the tech company reported fiscal third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations and raised its outlook, saying rising customer demand fueled its performance. Pure Storage said it lost $29 million, or 10 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $74 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 22 cents a share, beating expectations of 12 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $563 million and above FactSet consensus for $531 million. The company raised its fiscal-year 2022 revenue outlook to $2.1 billion. The stock ended the regular trading day down 0.7%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Bond#Dow#Blk#Ishares#Hyg#Intel Corp#Intc#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Walmart Inc#Wmt#Apple Inc#Aapl#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Boeing Co#Ba#Walt Disney Co#Salesforce Com Inc#U S Bond
investing.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.55%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Financials and Telecoms sectors led shares higher while losses in the Consumer Goods, Technology and Healthcare sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.55%,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts back-to-back declines as bond yields add to gains but Dow, S&P 500 end higher

U.S. technology stocks ended lower on Tuesday as Treasury yields extended a rise, but the S&P 500 snapped a two-session slide to end higher, powered by gains in energy and financials . The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6%, or 195 points, at around 35,813, on a preliminary basis, on the back of gains from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. . The S&P 500 index closed 0.2% higher at about 4,690, while the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 0.5% at 15,775, marking its second straight decline. The slump for the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
MarketWatch

Salesforce.com Inc., Walt Disney share losses contribute to Dow's 39-point fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Tuesday morning with shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Walt Disney facing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Walt Disney (DIS) have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 39 points, or 0.1%, lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $6.66, or 2.2%, while those of Walt Disney have declined $3.14, or 2.0%, combining for an approximately 65-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Nike (NKE) Microsoft (MSFT) and American Express (AXP) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 2.64% to $47.50 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.17% to 4,690.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.19 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Ethereum rallies

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest change, rising 5.98% to $4,322.43. Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) rose 5.63% to 23 cents, while Uniswap (UNIUSD) rallied 4.68% to $22.03.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Travelers, Chevron share gains lead Dow's 50-point climb

Buoyed by positive momentum for shares of Travelers and Chevron, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Chevron (CVX) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 54 points (0.2%) higher. Travelers's shares are up $4.60 (2.9%) while those of Chevron have climbed $2.50, or 2.2%, combining for a roughly 47-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Merck (MRK) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slid 0.36% to $2,915.64 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.17% to 4,690.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $103.69 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy