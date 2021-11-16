ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Advanced stat says Derrick Rose is one of the most valuable NBA players this season

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9zYJ_0cxiLCBb00

The last time that Derrick Rose was a full-time starter was when he came to the lowly 2016-17 Knicks, scoring 18 points per game alongside Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis in the final year of the Melo era in MSG. Since then, he's been as good as anyone in the role of the bench scorer, the sixth man, the jolt of energy that comes into the game and pours in basket after basket on an unsuspecting second unit.

Could he become a starter once again, however, in his age-33 season on a contending team?

There's a little bit of speculation floating around that the starting lineup , as currently constructed, might not last for much longer. The stats help to paint the picture of why that might be the case, as does the team's 2-5 skid over their last seven.

The aforementioned Rose makes a strong case to be a moving piece if such a change were to occur, and the statistics help to paint this picture as well. One advanced metric in particular — FiveThirtyEight's all-encompassing RAPTOR , or R obust A lgorithm (using) P layer T racking (and) O n/Off R atings — shows the veteran's production in about as positive a light as possible. It should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody that Nikola Jokic is leading the league in total RAPTOR, with a +14.2 rating. But in second place, and above names like Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, is none other than Rose at +12.0 . Another metric that's probably more familiar to you, WAR, has Rose tied for fifth in the NBA with Paul George and Miles Bridges at 2.2. Pretty much however you frame it, Rose has been a more effective and dynamic player for the Knicks than many of the starters, at least based on box score statistics.

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Knicks team gear

Rose ranks second on the team in points per 36 minutes (20.4), trailing only Julius Randle, and leads in some other key categories, like Value Over Replacement Player (0.4) and box plus/minus (3.3). He's also doing this while landing outside the top five in minutes player per game, which shows just how impactful he's been when on the court. Whether or not he gets an uptick in playing time is something that will be worth watching, but it might not be the worst idea to make a change sooner rather than later, especially if these statistical trends continue.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle rips into Derrick Rose ‘vintage’ label

Derrick Rose doesn’t like hearing the word “vintage” to describe his play nowadays. Neither does his New York Knicks teammate Julius Randle. After arguably Derrick Rose’s best game of the young season against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Knicks guard was asked about his “vintage” performance. But Julius Randle, who had just entered the room, answered for him.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Fred Katz
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Kevin Durant
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Cleantheglass#Raptor
elitesportsny.com

New York Knicks Player of the Week: This is still Derrick Rose’s team

Derrick Rose is still the unquestioned leader of the New York Knicks. The New York Knicks should be thankful to have Derrick Rose back for a second stint, and so should their fans. It was a rough week for the Knickerbockers, who struggled with both defense and shooting the three...
NBA
chatsports.com

Derrick Rose discovers joy and is playing his best basketball

MILWAUKEE — Mention the word and the Zen-like calm of Derrick Rose will turn sour, bristling at the notion that his play now, at 33 years old and 14 seasons in the NBA, is showing signs of "Vintage Rose." He is 11 seasons and a countless procession of injuries removed...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Posting and Toasting

Knicks 113, Bucks 98: Scenes from the grit and gumption of Derrick Rose

Coming into Friday, the Knicks might have looked at their contest with the Milwaukee Bucks as a measuring stick game. Sure, the Bucks were missing Khris Middleton, but they are the champs. Surely this talented Knicks team would get up to play the champs, right?. Well, no...and then yes. The...
NBA
numberfire.com

Derrick Rose starting for Knicks Sunday in place of resting Kemba Walker

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose will start Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Starting point guard Kemba Walker is getting Sunday's game off for rest/injury management purposes. As such, the Knicks need someone to step up and run the first-unit offense. That person will be Rose, who will lead the team against Joel Embiid and Co.
NBA
FanSided

Grizzlies: Ja Morant’s 2021 season looks a lot like MVP Derrick Rose

The Memphis Grizzlies have had some rough games in 2021 but, generally speaking, they look like a squad that can compete in the Western Conference. The Grizz have knocked off a few highly-talented squads en route to a 6-4 start on the year. While they’ve played strong team basketball, there’s...
NBA
numberfire.com

Derrick Rose playing with New York's second unit on Monday night

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose is not starting in Monday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Rose will come off the Knicks' bench after Kemba Walker was chosen as Monday's starting point guard. In a matchup against a slow Philly unit playing with a 96.4 pace, our models project...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Derrick Rose reflects on the joy he found in second stint with Knicks

Derrick Rose’s basketball life will always be looked at as one of the biggest “What if?” questions in sports. The tragedy of the youngest MVP in NBA history’s fall from superstardom is a well-known, sad story. But the current chapter of Rose’s story — his second stint with the New York Knicks — is, in his words, a joyous one.
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks Trade Rumors: Trade Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier & Derrick Rose For Russell Westbrook?

New York Knicks trade rumors are starting to sizzle in the early going of the 2021-22 NBA season. Knicks highlights are off to a nice start, but do the Knicks need to make an NBA blockbuster trade to truly be in contention for an NBA championship? Today, we’re hitting on the latest Russell Westbrook trade rumors. Should the New York Knicks trade for Russell Westbrook by sending away Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Kevin Knox? Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks down the latest Knicks news and rumors. Russell Westbrook highlights have been maddening for Los Angeles Lakers fans to watch so far this year.
NBA
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy