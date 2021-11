Companies sometimes issue convertible bonds. A convertible bond is a bond that can be converted into stock. Normally the conversion is at a fixed price that is above the price of the stock when the convertible is issued. In 2014, Tesla Motors Inc. (now Tesla Inc.) sold $1.38 billion of 7-year convertible bonds with a 1.25% coupon and a conversion price of $359.87, a 42.5% premium above its stock price of $252.54 at the time. (At the same time, it sold another $920 million of 5-year convertibles with a 0.25% coupon and the same 42.5% conversion premium, though I will ...

