Public Safety

Teen charged in October Lake Elmo shooting

montanarightnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS — A teenage boy is charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor following a shooting that took place at Lake Elmo State Park on Oct. 21. The 14-year-old juvenile is charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor: Assault with a Weapon, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Theft of...

www.montanarightnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

Man struck in the face with machete outside of his Redding home

REDDING, Calif. - Police arrested a suspect after he hit another man in the face with a machete just after midnight in Redding, police said. Officers with the Redding Police Department received information that a person was hit in the face with a machete just after midnight Monday near the 2000 block of California St.
REDDING, CA
CBS DFW

15-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Capital Murder After Deadly Shooting At Mesquite Business

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed at a business in Mesquite on November 17, now a teenager is in custody charged with the crime. According to police, it was around 2:00 p.m. when after receiving a shots fired call officers were sent to the 1800 block of North Galloway Avenue. Once there police found an adult male — whose name has not been released — suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but later died as a result of his injuries. After some investigation, police say they identified and arrested a 15-year-old boy. The name of the teenaged suspect will not be released because of his age. Officials say the investigation into the case continues and are encouraging anyone who has any information about the crime to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator M. Heidelberg at 972-216-6290.
MESQUITE, TX
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 teens charged in deadly South Fulton weekend shooting

Two teenagers are behind bars after another teen was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in a residential area in South Fulton, police said. Iban Allen and Kameron Peterson, both 18, were charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence and participation in a criminal street gang. They were booked into the Fulton County Jail on Sunday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lancaster Online

Teen charged in Park City mall shooting to appear at court hearing today

The teenager accused of shooting two people inside a busy wing of Park City Center last month is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing today. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment -- for the people who were in the area when the shooting broke out.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WRDW-TV

Fourth teen charged in deadly Orangeburg shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fourth suspect has been charged in the September deadly shooting that left two women dead in Orangeburg. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Monday Deron Brundage, 18, of Orangeburg, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the case.
ORANGEBURG, SC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Two teens charged October killing of 19-year-old St. Louis woman, police say

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers have been charged in last month’s killing of a 19-year-old woman in St. Louis. Police said Friday that the Circuit Attorney's Office charged Jalin Jefferson, 17, and Corey Hardy, 18, in the Oct. 17 shooting death of Isis Mahr in the city’s Baden neighborhood. Mahr, a cousin of former lawmaker Maria Chappelle-Nadal, died after a quadruple shooting about 1:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Great Bend Tribune

Charges reduced against GB teen charged in Wichita shooting

WICHITA — The first-degree murder charge against a former 2021 Great Bend High School senior charged in the April shooting death of a Wichita teen has been reduced, said Dan Dillon, spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. The charge against Breckyn Elliott, 19, was changed this week to...
WICHITA, KS
WOWT

Teen suspect in deadly Omaha shooting appears in court for separate charge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 18-year-old accused of a deadly shooting in October had his first court appearance for another charge. Elijah Robinson appeared in court Wednesday morning for a charge of assault by strangulation. Robinson’s preliminary hearing will be on December 22, the same day as his preliminary hearing for charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon in the death of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill.
OMAHA, NE
Roanoke Times

Three teens charged in quadruple shooting that left two children dead Friday night in Richmond; reward offered for fourth suspect

Authorities have arrested three teenagers in connection with Friday night’s drive-by shooting that killed two children and wounded two men outside a convenience store in Richmond’s East End. Calling the investigation his department’s top priority, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith identified the suspects as 18-year-old Clintoine Kenyahn Baker and two...
RICHMOND, VA
FOX 2

2 teens charged with October murder of 19-year-old nursing student

ST. LOUIS – Two teenagers have been charged for the October murder of 19-year-old nursing student Isis Mahr. Police said 18-year-old Corey Hardy and 17-year-old Jalin Jefferson were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action. Mahr and three others were shot early Sunday, October 17 in the Baden neighborhood in the 8500 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc57.com

Teen injured in accidental shooting

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 16-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting on Wednesday, according to Elkhart Police. Around 5 p.m., an officer was called to the hospital to take a report on a shooting. The 16-year-old victim told police his adult relative was playing with a gun and shot...
ELKHART, IN

