ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Uncancellable Mel Gibson Reveals He Will Direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Noted antisemite, racist, homophobe, and alleged domestic abuser Mel Gibson says he’s been tapped to helm the next Lethal Weapon installment by none other than the franchise’s previous director, Richard Donner—who can neither confirm nor deny it, having died earlier this year. Gibson, who starred in the...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Keanu Reeves addresses rumours he married Winona Ryder while filming Dracula

Keanu Reeves has addressed the rumours that he’s actually married to Winona Ryder.For the 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula, director Francis Ford Coppola led the pair in a wedding scene that Ryder has long claimed occurred for real and is legally binding.“We actually got married in Dracula,” Ryder told Entertainment Weekly in 2018, adding: “No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life. “In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” the Stranger Things star continued. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”Meanwhile, Coppola backed up...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Richard Donner
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Reaction To Rittenhouse Verdict

Khloe Kardashian angered some folks on Twitter for apparently commenting on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict but not issuing a statement about the Astroworld tragedy in Houston earlier this month. "Speechless and disgusted!!" the reality star wrote on Saturday (Nov. 20), which social media users believed was her joining the chorus...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lethal Weapon#Malibu
heroichollywood.com

See Chris Hemsworth Gear Up As DCEU Aquaman To Replace Jason Momoa

Avengers Chris Hemsworth dons Jason Momoa’s Aquaman suit in a fan-made design inspired by the DCEU movies. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios released its first animated series What If…? on Disney Plus, giving fans a look at how certain stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon would turn out if certain things were a little different thanks to the diverse playing field of the Multiverse. The MCU isn’t the only franchise looking to explore the concept, given that the (DCEU) will tackle it in The Flash, with Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman. In perhaps an intriguing What If…? scenario combining both franchises in question, what if Chris Hemsworth took over the Aquaman role from Jason Momoa?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Tom Hanks mourns ‘Bosom Buddies’ co-star Peter Scolari: ‘We were molecularly connected’

Tom Hanks is mourning the loss of his beloved pal. On Tuesday, the actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and opened up about his late "Bosom Buddies" co-star Peter Scolari. The NBC sitcom, which aired from 1980 until 1982, followed the misadventures of two men who disguise themselves as women so they can live in the very affordable, but female-only Susan B. Anthony Hotel. While the series only lasted for two seasons, it led to a real-life lasting friendship between the two stars.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Blade’s Wesley Snipes Continues To Be A Class Act About Mahershala Ali’s MCU Movie

Major spoilers for Marvel Studios’ Eternals lie ahead. Following years of anticipation, Blade is finally set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, this iteration of the Daywalker is set to be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, which has plenty of fans excited. Despite this, many still hold a special place for Wesley Snipes’ iteration of the comic book hero. As a result, the superhero-loving public is always curious to get his thoughts on the reboot and its lead. So far, Snipes has been nothing but classy about the upcoming movie, and he recently continued this trend with a sweet post.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy