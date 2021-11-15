ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Shocking: Alabama High School Football Coach Elbows Player

By Steve Shannon
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Hoover High School assistant football coach threw an elbow at an opposing Hewitt-Trussville player during Friday...

1051theblock.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
105.1 The Block

Alabama 2022 Commit Named Mississippi’s 4A Mr. Football

4-star defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis has been named Mississippi's Class 4A Mr. Football for his standout senior season. Oatis has been committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide since April of 2021. The 6-foot-4, 370 pound, defensive tackle totaled 55 tackles with 22 coming for a loss, additionally he secured five...
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Remembering My Guy, the Late Cameron Prince

Recently, members of the Hillcrest community were caught by surprise to learn about the passing of Hillcrest sports fan and student Cameron Prince. Never would I have imagined I'd be saying the words "RIP CP." When I first moved to Tuscaloosa in 2019, the very first school I connected with was Hillcrest high school. I would go to their football games, basketball games, and other sports events. No matter where I went on that campus there was always one constant. A warm, smiling face from a student who I'd come to know as "CP."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Bediako Records Five Blocks In Win Over South Alabama

The No. 14/13 Alabama Crimson Tide move on to 3-0 for the first time since 2017 after taking down the South Alabama Jags in Tuscaloosa, 73-68. "I mean, hey, I don't think we've lost since [in games] he got a tech since he's been here," said Alabama junior guard Jaden Shackelford on coach Oats' second-half technical foul.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoover, AL
Football
Hoover, AL
Sports
Trussville, AL
Sports
Trussville, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Trussville, AL
Hoover, AL
Education
Trussville, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
105.1 The Block

Crimson Tide Gets Positive News About Forward Juwan Gary’s Injury

Alabama sophomore forward Juwan Gary exited Friday's game against South Dakota State in the first half with an injury after landing awkwardly coming down from a block. He did not return in the second half of the game after going to the locker room, causing concern among Tide basketball fans about the severity of his injury.
NFL
105.1 The Block

Nick Saban, ‘More Than One Way to Skin A Cat’

Alabama fans will always have an opinion on the way the Crimson Tide football program is being run, but recently assistant coaches have been a controversial topic. Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding have been in the hot seat especially after Alabama’s unexpected loss to Texas A&M.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Hoover High School#Hewitt Trussville#The Trussville Tribune#Thompson High School
105.1 The Block

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith Shine in the Mile High

The Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith connection is beginning to blossom into everything Philadelphia Eagles fans were hoping for when they grabbed the 2020 Heisman trophy winner with the tenth overall pick in this years NFL draft. The Eagles quarterback completed 16-of-23 passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns, both...
NFL
105.1 The Block

Kickoff Time Set for 86th Iron Bowl

The 86th Iron Bowl, between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, will officially kickoff on November 27th at 2:30 p.m. CST in Jordan-Hare Stadium and will air on CBS. The Crimson Tide face off against Arkansas this week and are looking to improve to 9-1 ahead of their...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
105.1 The Block

Mac Jones is Brilliant as Patriots Win Fourth Consecutive Game

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots made a big statement in Sunday’s 45-7 route of the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots certainly found their rhythm as a team having won their fourth consecutive game to improve to 6-4 on the season. Jones was surgical, completing 19-of-23 passes for 198 yards...
NFL
105.1 The Block

Bryce Young Sets a New Alabama Record

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was absolutely sensational in the Crimson Tide’s 59-3 win over New Mexico State Saturday. The sophomore became the first player in school history to throw five touchdown passes in a single half and to complete his first 13 passes. Young finished the game 21-of-23 for 270 yards and five touchdowns. It was his second game this season he threw more touchdowns than incompletions.
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Is Jameson Williams the Next Biletnikoff Award Winner From Alabama?

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams continues to put on a show every week. On Saturday, Williams hauled in six receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. It was his third consecutive 100-yard receiving game and the fifth time he has recorded at least 120 receiving yards in a game. Williams is the first receiver in the Southeastern Conference to reach the 1,000-yard mark on the year.
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Alabama Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama wide receiver Xavier Williams has entered the transfer portal according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Williams is not playing football in 2021 with the Crimson Tide after an undisclosed medical issue. "Ziggy has some medical issues that's keeping him out," Saban said in August. "Without saying what... he's...
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy