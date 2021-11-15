McMurry University Theatre presents regional premier of Constellations by Nick Payne

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Buddy Layman, an unusual boy scarred by losing his mother in an incident where he nearly drowned, has the strange power of divining – finding water with just a forked stick. When a disenchanted preacher, C.C., passes through his town looking for work and food, he takes an immediate liking to Buddy. While C.C. wants to move away from preaching, the townspeople want him to help rebuild and restart the town church. Meanwhile, C.C. tries to coax Buddy past his debilitating fear of water, leading to a series of shocking events.

