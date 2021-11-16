ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Listen: Son of Pearl funks it up on "Your Love Is Overdue"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(November 16, 2021) Tedi “Son of Pearl” Robinson is an artist who can speak nearly every dialect of funk that is out there. And on his new track, “Your Love is Overdue,” he proves to be fluent in the kind sleek, pounding and synthesized funk language that we were...

thesource.com

Big Sean Covers Himself in More than 65,000 Bees for Music Video

Big Sean is creating buzz around his upcoming single- literally! The artist covered himself in over 65,000 live bees for his music video for his single ‘What A Life.’. On October 23, Big Sean posted a picture of him covered with bees on Instagram with the following caption: WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s*** 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!! (Link in bio)
MUSIC
Essence

Photos Of Late Rapper Young Dolph And Longtime Love Mia Jaye From Their Nearly 10 Years Together

The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
RELATIONSHIPS
Pitchfork

Listen to Summer Walker and SZA’s New Song “No Love”

Summer Walker has released her second album, Still Over It (via LVRN/Interscope). The record includes Walker’s recent single “Ex for a Reason” (featuring City Girls’ JT), as well as a new collaboration with SZA called “No Love,” produced by ForTheNight and Sonni. Hear it below. Still Over It is Walker’s...
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Listen to new Foals song, “Wake Me Up”

Foals has released a new song called “Wake Me Up.”. The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, is the first preview of the next Foals album, due out in 2022. “There’s a journey that the band has gone on experimenting with different palettes of sound,” says frontman...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Brandy Beckons “Hear Me” Now

November 4, 2021 — Simply put, Brandy is R&B/soul royalty and has been since the 90’s. And lest you believe she’s ready to give up her crown, I suggest you think again: We feature here her terrific new track, “Hear Me,” from the soundtrack of Queens, a new TV show in which she also stars.
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Alan Jackson Livin’ on Love (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Alan Jackson "Livin' on Love" music video and see the song details here. . . The Alan Jackson Livin’ on Love song was t was released in August 1994 as the second single from his album “Who I Am”. On November 5, 1994, this song became his ninth Number One hit on the Billboard country charts.
MUSIC
The Boot

FIRST LISTEN: Greensky Bluegrass, ‘Grow Together’

The latest single from Greensky Bluegrass serves as a moving tribute to love, life and those who stand by our side through it all. "Grow Together," which is premiering exclusively today at The Boot, came together organically after vocalist and mandolinist Paul Hoffman found himself entering an exciting new phase of his life.
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Matthew Check, “Lovely to have met you”

In Their Words: “In another recent review, I referred to the chorus of ‘Lovely to have met you’ as partially a tribute to one of my favorite bars from the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where I lived at the time of the song’s writing. What I have yet to mention is how much I actually drank during that era of my life AT THAT BAR (which was too much). While it might have seemed like I was perfectly fine to my family and friends (I had a great job and had all of the proverbial boxes ticked off), I was struggling to connect on genuine levels with everyone in my life and was quite lonely. Now that I’m sober (I just celebrated seven years), the desperation of a ‘younger me’ in the lyrics is so much more apparent: ‘thoughts, of my loaded emptiness / my antiquated tenderness / that I don’t wanna share.’ In my sobriety, I’ve learned to connect with everyone in my life. And that’s why I have a rebuttal to the song’s coda, ‘It’s lovely to have met you but it hurts,’ and it’s this: it stops hurting when you stop drinking and get in touch with how you feel.” — Matthew Check.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Spin

Listen to Slipknot’s First Song in Two Years

Slipknot are back. The masked metal icons released “The Chapeltown Rag,” taking an aim at the manipulation and destructiveness that social media brings upon us. It’s their first new song in over two years. The new track will debut live at the band’s own Knotfest tonight, November 5, during their...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist DJ ASHBA Releases Music Video For His Cover Of Italian Folk Classic 'Bella Ciao'

Former GUNS N' ROSES and current SIXX:A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba has released the official music video for his new single, "Bella Ciao". Produced by Ashba, the reimagined track gives a modern day EDM-driven makeover to the Italian folk classic, complemented by DJ's signature guitar work, creating a dance/rock hybrid called GDM (Guitar Dance Music). The new single marks Ashba's first release of 2021 and follows a series of tracks that released in late 2020 through Edgeout Records/UMG/UMe, including "Hypnotic", "Let's Dance" and "A Christmas Storm".
963kklz.com

M&C Put One Listener In The First Row!

The Rolling Stones will be rockin’ Allegiant Stadium Saturday night and one lucky Mike & Carla Morning Show listener will be in the first row! It was a round of “Speak Out”…which ended up being a lot easier that playing “Rolling Phones”! Mike & Carla will explain in this segment from this morning!
MUSIC
papermag.com

To Donna Missal, Your Face Is Love

Having grown up homeschooled alongside five other siblings, Donna Missal was raised by a family of the musically inclined (her grandmother a songwriter in the '50s and her father a musician in the '80s). Missal's formative years were built on a diet of traditional rock and country music that would go on to form the basis for the artist's enigmatic brand of alt-pop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
illinoisnewsnow.com

Listen to Rise Against’s cover of CCR’s “Fortunate Son”

Rise Against has released a cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic “Fortunate Son.”. “We actually used to cover ‘Fortunate Son’ in our early basement days,” the Chicago punks say. “To me, the song represents one of the best examples of mixing music and politics together so seamlessly that nobody questions it.”
CHICAGO, IL
soultracks.com

First Listen: Siloam Pool wants to "Let It Go"

(November 11, 2021) In this era of artists releasing debut "albums* that are actually EPs of 4-6 songs, Detroit-based singer/songwriter Siloam Pool breaks this cycle with a full-bodied, 10-song debut album release entitled Simple Complexity. And right on the heels of her successful first single of "7 Days," Siloam follows up with the equally alluring single of "Let It Go."
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Allen Stone and Alessia Cara sing about the "Bed I Made"

(November 12, 2021) With his snazzy 21st century hippie looks and his knack for Stevie Wonder belting, blue-eyed soul brother Allen Stone has managed to croon his way into the depths of our hearts. And yes, the “wokeness” found in songs like “Unaware” and “Perfect World” along with the gritty funk-pop of 2018’s “Brown Eyed Lover” helped with that level of appraisal.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: The ladies of N’Front have never had a “Love Like This”

(November 6, 2021) Grown and classy – that’s how new R&B/soul group N’Front has been described. The ladies who comprise this quartet - Sherena Wynn, Shawn “CoCo” McMillan, Stacey Richardson and Tia Stewart - traveled the world with the late, great Gerald Levert as his background singers. Now they’re ready to step in front, so to speak, and make a name for themselves.
MUSIC
The Dominion Post

Listening to your inner voice

Let’s talk about noise. Have you ever been watching TV and the static is so loud you can’t even follow the movie anymore? Or you’re trying to read a book and the sound from your neighb. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MENTAL HEALTH

