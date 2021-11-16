ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Amid rosier outlook, Wyoming’s governor presents lean budget

By Associated Press
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTZFu_0cxiHTns00

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A proposed two-year budget released Monday by Wyoming’s governor outlines more frugal state government following steep cuts last year.

That is despite a somewhat rosier near-term economic outlook for the fossil-fuel-dependent state.

State lawmakers will work from Gov. Mark Gordon's budget proposal heading into a legislative session this winter that will focus mainly on crafting the 2023-24 biennial budget.

The Republican governor’s budget is $1 billion less than the 2021-22 budget approved by lawmakers in 2020.

Gordon slashed the current budget amid plummeting global oil prices and the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, both of which delivered a hit to state revenue.

The post Amid rosier outlook, Wyoming’s governor presents lean budget appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho moves ahead on plan to appraise federal land for taxes

Only one business responded to a plan by lawmakers to hire a technology company to appraise federal land in real-time to find out how much money lawmakers say the federal government should be paying the state in property taxes if the land were privately owned. The post Idaho moves ahead on plan to appraise federal land for taxes appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho lawmakers meet to take on federal vaccine requirements

Idaho lawmakers in a first-ever move in state history called themselves back into session to reconvene the Legislature after more than five months off to put forward about three dozen bills dealing with COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements. The post Idaho lawmakers meet to take on federal vaccine requirements appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Governor#Global Oil Prices#Gov#Ap#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices continue to fall

Idaho gas prices have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.61/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to fall appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

Fight over US wolf protections heads to federal courtroom

U.S. government attorneys are set to appear before a federal judge to defend a decision from the waning days of the Trump administration that lifted protections for gray wolves across most of the country. The post Fight over US wolf protections heads to federal courtroom appeared first on Local News 8.
ANIMALS
KIFI Local News 8

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho's Attorney General said Idaho has filed two lawsuits against the federal vaccine mandate. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden stopped by the studios of Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3 Thursday to discuss the lawsuits filed by Idaho and other states against the President's executive orders. Wasden says the lawsuit The post appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy