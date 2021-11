The 'OroPocket' app is a simple, intuitive investment solution for those looking to invest in gold and silver without having to spend a large amount of capital to do so. The app works by enabling users to get started with any amount of money they want, and will allow them to invest in gold and silver as well as additional assets that might be available. Users can enjoy instant liquidity to allow them to easily spend their assets at their leisure without having to deal with the lengthy process of withdrawing them.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO