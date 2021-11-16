JoJo Natson: Goes back to practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
Just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans brought future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson aboard to try to fill the gap left by Derrick Henry. On Tuesday, the organization brought the failed experiment to an end and parted ways with the 15-year NFL veteran. As one of...
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
Adrian Peterson is considered as one of the best running backs in NFL history as he has racked up numerous awards and accomplishments throughout his career. In this article, we will take a look at Adrian Peterson’s net worth in 2021. Adrian Peterson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $1 Million.
Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 net worth is a topic of discussion once again. Fans want to know how the former football star is making money. Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He made his start as a backup quarterback but proved himself with each passing game. Kaepernick quickly...
Cam Heyward punched Justin Herbert in the stomach during Sunday night's Los Angeles Chargers-Pittsburgh Steelers game. That is not up for debate. There is clear video evidence showing Heyward hitting Herbert in the stomach. Yet Heyward, the NFL, and even Justin Herbert didn't see it that way. After the game...
It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints are lacking at the wide receiver position. So on Saturday, the team made a move to help combat this issue. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Saints have signed Kevin White to the 53-man active roster. After a stellar collegiate career...
Golden Tate has finally found a new home. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are signing Tate to their practice squad. Tate, a former second-round pick, spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants. He finished the year with 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has done a terrific job during the team’s defense around this year. In turning the Cowboys defense from one of the league’s worst to one of its best, Quinn’s become subject of some interesting rumors. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner reported that Quinn is being...
The game between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night came down to the wire, with Steelers kicker Chris Boswell deciding the outcome with his legs. Boswell nailed a 40-yard field goal late in the contest to get the Steelers the lead back for good and the win. He also got praised like a football god by defensive lineman Cam Heyward.
NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
Comments / 0