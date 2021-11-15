Fundraising efforts for Santa for Seniors underway

As students chant “Kiss the pig!” Monterrey Elementary School Principal Greg Torres plants one on Kevin, the potbelly pig from Spring River Zoo, as Zookeeper Amy Youngren watches Wednesday on the school playground. Torres said he would kiss a pig if students raised money to buy turkeys for 20 Thanksgiving meals. Students raised $463 to purchase turkeys and had a food drive for other items for the meals, which will be given to families of Monterrey students. Torres said extra items from the food drive will be donated to a local food pantry. (Juno Ogle Photo)

