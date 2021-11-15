ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Baltimore Consort set to perform at U of I Tuesday

By John Webb
pullmanradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Consort is set to perform at the University of Idaho...

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

I Performed a Career-Highlight Show. Then Delta Hit.

It is the view of a lifetime: a sea of 8,488 expectant faces, their collective gaze converging to a single point, which happens to be exactly where I’m standing. Behind me sit about 60 members of the Colorado Symphony; my bandmates are at my side. Our band, Guster, is headlining Red Rocks, a natural amphitheater carved into the side of a rock formation in Morrison, Colorado, and universally regarded as one of the world’s preeminent live-music venues. As we launch into our first song, “Do You Love Me,” I tamp down the last flares of stage fright, and remind myself to be present and take in the magnitude of this moment. The song ends and I step to the microphone: “Oh my God. For maybe the first time in my life, I’m at a loss for words.” Our fans roar, and the volume is overwhelming. I am nearly brought to tears. It is the unequivocal highlight of my professional career.
MORRISON, CO
NYS Music

Miles Francis Set To Perform at Brooklyn Bowl This Saturday

New York City native Miles Francis will be playing a hometown show at Brooklyn Bowl this Saturday, November 13. The artist, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, recently announced the release of their new album, Good Man on November 10. Francis shared the title track, “Good Man”, as a teaser for the album, which comes out March 4, 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
WBAL Radio

YouTube sensation turned world-renowned performer Jake coming to the Baltimore area

Over the past two decades, Jake Shimabukuro has proven that there isn’t a style of music that he can’t play. While versatility for any musician is impressive, what’s remarkable about Shimabukuro’s transcendent skills is how he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary – whether it’s jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk or even classical – on perhaps the unlikeliest of instruments: The ukulele.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
CHICAGO, IL
Essence

Photos Of Late Rapper Young Dolph And Longtime Love Mia Jaye From Their Nearly 10 Years Together

The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
RELATIONSHIPS
247wallst.com

The Most Popular Country Music Albums of All Time

Country music is rooted in a variety of musical traditions, including American and British folk, jazz, blues and rhythm and blues, cowboy song, Appalachian string bands, and Southern church music. It began to coalesce out of these influences and become its own thing early in the 20th century, and by the 1920s it had become a viable commercial genre of its own.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Art#French Popular Music#The Baltimore Consort#The University Of Idaho#Scottish
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
architecturaldigest.com

Tour Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli’s Los Angeles Home

When Samira Wiley moved into Lauren Morelli’s Los Angeles home in 2016, the space had been recently decorated by designer Stefani Stein. The couple found happiness inside Morelli’s crisp and colorful bungalow, and yet, “it felt like [Samira] was living in my space, as opposed to something that was co-created,” the television producer and writer says. Three years later, recently married and ready to start a family, the couple decided to find a new home—one that reflected both of their design sensibilities.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Brass Against Singer Breaks Silence on Public Backlash

Sophia Urista, the singer who urinated on a fan’s face while on stage at a concert last week, admits she went “too far” and apologized. Police say they don’t plan on charging the Brass Against singer for the stunt, but public backlash to the incident was swift. Urista said she...
MUSIC
Summit Daily News

Summit Community Orchestra to perform free concert Tuesday

The Summit Community Orchestra will perform its fall concert for free Tuesday, Nov. 16. The event, called “Majestic Music and Movies,” starts at 7 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway. Conducted by Jason Rodon, the concert features music by Franz von Suppe, Jean Sibelius and Aaron Copeland...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Page Six

Maskless Ramona Singer acts like a brat at ‘Diana’ Broadway opening

Ramona Singer displayed decidedly less-than-royal manners at the opening night of “Diana, the Musical” on Broadway on Wednesday night. A spy exclusively told Page Six that the “Real Housewives of New York City” star, 65, waltzed into the Longacre Theatre and took her seat in the very first row with a drink in hand. She then placed her drink on the stage like she was at a bar instead of a Broadway theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ACE FREHLEY Is Working On 'Some Heavy Songs'

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he has collaborated with his longtime friend Peppy Castro on "some heavy songs." Peppy reportedly taught Frehley how to play guitar and previously collaborated with KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons as a songwriter and performed on Frehley's and KISS frontman Paul Stanley's solo records.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy