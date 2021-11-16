ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado governor calls out New Mexico’s mask mandate

By Jackie Kent
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mask debate continues. This time, it’s governor versus governor. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said last week he won’t be requiring masks like New Mexico and will be leaving it up to counties, even as their cases keep climbing. He’s claiming masks haven’t helped improve New Mexico’s case count.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said on Monday she’s disappointed Gov. Polis would highlight the state in that way, noting New Mexico has been leading efforts to help stop the spread of COVID, like with a quick vaccine rollout.

“We were earlier than Colorado at getting people vaccinated, and in fact, Colorado sought New Mexico’s help and I’m glad that they did because this is a partnership to protect Americans,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

She adds masks are necessary for New Mexico, considering kids younger than five still aren’t eligible to get the vaccine, and because of the state’s large number of high-risk New Mexicans. Additionally, the state welcomes a lot of tourists who might not be vaccinated.

This comes as the state’s largest hospitals have started implementing crisis standards of care because they are overwhelmed with patients with and without COVID-19. KRQE News 13 asked if New Mexico would consider investing in outpatient treatment for people who test positive for the virus, like Colorado’s mobile monoclonal antibody treatment centers.

“The issue really for us has been so many of our patients- because we don’t have the same kind of healthcare system- you need the kind of practitioners to actually do that in the top (of) I-25 corridor area,” Lujan Grisham said. She says she is open to any idea that “makes it easier to treat, prevent and save lives from COVID.”

San Juan Regional Medical Center offers monoclonal antibody treatments for eligible COVID patients

Presbyterian says it already performs those monoclonal antibody treatments at its regional sites for patients who are referred by a provider. They say they’ve given those treatments to nearly 1,500 people since August at its Albuquerque location alone. The infusion center is seeing up to 50 patients per day to accommodate what it’s calling a surging demand for the treatment.

Some UNM Hospital and Lovelace locations, as well as the San Juan Regional Medical Center also offer the treatment to help lessen COVID symptoms and help people avoid hospitalization. The New Mexico Department of Health said there are no immediate plans for setting up more sites because of the limited availability of the treatment.

Nathaniel King
3d ago

New Mexicans love being told what to do! We are almost all vaxed and still forced to wear masks. You want to wear a mask the rest of your life go ahead let the others move on already

Guest
3d ago

Our governor polis needs to sit down and take a seat on this matter because he has the worst numbers in the country and he needs to adopt conservative principles for business and citizens like Florida does. Florida has the lowest death and infection rate in the country, never shut down anything, has no mask mandates or vaccine mandate requirements, protected the sick and elderly, and offers monoclonal therapy immediately to those who test positive and expressed symptoms. Furthermore, And most importantly, they only have a 59% vaccination rate versus the high vaccination rate in Colorado. There are more deaths from Covid this year WITH a Vaccine, then in 2020, When there was NO vaccine. They screen pay attention to science but refused to pay attention to science or data by forcing people to have a vaccine that neither prevents you from getting sick nor from spreading the disease, which means it is a therapeutic, and does not provide immunization which is what the term “vaccine” is defin

ARTFX
3d ago

Polis decriminalized meth, cocaine, heroin, and deadly fentanyl. If you're caught with 4 grams or less of 1 or all of the above, you now get a misdemeanor ticket. Like a traffic ticket. Small fine, no criminal record. Our crime rate is now 1 of the top 10 in the country. He has opened the flood gates, creating a much larger market than there used to be. With demand, comes supply, suppliers, territorial skirmishes, guns, deaths. Gee, imagine what's in store for us when he's reelected, dare we?

