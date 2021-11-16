University Senate updates COVID-19 policies, clashes over shared governance

Professor Audrey Ruple takes questions about a proposal to provide free menstrual products for University bathrooms. Alexandra Weliever | Managing Editor

University senate discussed mask policy, senate restructuring and more during Monday’s meeting.

COVID-19 mask policy and vaccination mandate

President Mitch Daniels discussed a possible change in the mask mandate starting Feb. 1, during the university senate on Monday. If COVID-19 cases remain low, Daniels said, the university will require masks only inside individual classrooms rather than entire academic and RecWell buildings.

Daniels said the university has begun to ask unvaccinated university faculty to get vaccinated in accordance with Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. He doesn’t expect any major changes though, he said, since Purdue’s staff and faculty already have a 95% vaccination rate.

The restructuring of the senate

The meeting ended with discussion of shared governance and the possibility of restructuring the senate. David Koltick, a physics professor and senate member, proposed to disavow efforts to restructure the senate.

The idea of restructuring the senate was proposed during the April board of trustees meeting by the Shared Governance Task Force, composed of Purdue staff, faculty and students

The Shared Governance Task Force plans to create a more representative and broad university council with council leaders representing five constituent-specific councils.

“Our definition is a university senate, not a faculty senate. And as such, having 92 faculty members and 10 non-faculty members does not seem to me and to working groups to be equitable,” said Deborah Nichols, house chair and a member of the task force.

Koltick said he opposed the lack of faculty representation in the proposed restructured module and the lack of communication in the task force with members of faculty.

“We have to disavow this until we understand more,” Koltick said.

Alice Pawley, engineering professor and senator, expressed concerns with the task force’s lack of transparency, but still opposed Koltick’s proposal.

“I think we should reflect on whether we want to shoot down the efforts of faculty to improve shared governance,” Pawley said.

Pawley said she believed further discussion was necessary before voting on the proposal.

The senate decided to table the proposal till early spring, when the task force would discuss restructuring with the senate.

Medically excused absences for students

The senate also discussed the proposal to provide excused absences to students with serious mental or physical ailments. The proposed policy would allow students to request a medically excused absence with evidence of a medical ailment that may keep them from their studies.

Thomas Siegmund, a mechanical engineering professor and one of the endorsers of the proposal, says that at the moment excused absences are only limited to grieving of a family member, military service, jury duty and parental leave.

“The policy arose from a need to fill a gap in student accommodations that was missing at Purdue,” said Patryk Baranski, member of the Purdue Student Government.

The senate is set to vote on the policy in the spring.

Addressing campus sexual assault and misconduct

The senate passed a proposal addressing campus sexual assault and misconduct which was introduced during the previous meeting in October.

The policy includes efforts to create a streamlined website detailing sexual misconduct policies, information and definitions and makes mental health services more accessible to sexual assault survivors.

The proposal also requires students to pass a consent and misconduct module in the beginning of every academic year and take a pledge to follow Purdue’s consent guidelines.