This week I’ll feature the CSX Railroad in eastern Pike County. This was the last rail line built in Pike County. The first two rail lines built were the D.T. & I. and the N. & W., now N.S. that started running in our county in Dec. 1877. Later the C & O in Kentucky had so much coal being produced in West Virginia and Kentucky that they could sell to steel mills in Ohio and Michigan that they made an agreement with the N & W to run their trains to Columbus with a connection to Greggs Hill east of Waverly. So in June 1917 the first trains of coal started north on the N & W Railway. But soon this caused so much traffic congestion that the N & W told the C & O that they would not renew the 10 year lease on their tracks to Columbus. This caused the C & O to decide to construct their own line from Greggs Hill east of the Scioto River to Columbus. This line is still in operation as part of CSX.

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO