ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

They met at a resort in 1949 and 72 years later . . .

By ''Marblehead Forever' on Veterans Day
Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArthur Constant of Quincy had his eye on...

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
johnstonsunrise.net

Grandma’s Hoard 20 Years Later

Before I go on my antique nerd rant, I will say there are exceptions to every rule. One of which that if an item is truly sentimental to you then value doesn’t matter. You should keep it regardless. However, the vast majority of stuff that is preserved and passed down through the family is saved due to “value”. The reality of it though is ninety percent of what Grandma used to keep in the China cabinet has no value today; and so, begins the rant. Occupied Japan porcelain, Noritake, Depression Glass, Hummels, Department 56, old newspapers, LIFE magazines, the list can go on forever! There are so many things that have been saved through time and collections built of valueless garbage. But hey, what are you going to do. Now again, within every class of valueless collectible there is the one percent rarity that is still worth something, maybe a few hundred. But the vast majority of it would be better well served letting your child or grandchildren blow it away with a BB gun.
LIFESTYLE
conwaydailysun.com

Twenty years later, Chaput murder is still unsolved

PINKHAM NOTCH — Constance Chaput-Raby was just 10 years old the last time she saw her mother. Louise Chaput had left her Sherbrooke, Quebec, home to go hiking alone for a few days in the White Mountains. When she did not return home as expected, her family notified authorities. She was found just off the Glen Boulder Trail, dead from multiple stab wounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband invited my dead beat dad to Thanksgiving at our house”

Good morning guys! I am stoked to hear my situation on the radio. So my estranged father has reappeared into my life after 16 years. I am 38 years old and he left my mom when I was 5 years old. He would occasionally show up to my grandma’s house when I would go visit her. Well I had not seen or heard from him in 16 years. He recently tried reaching out to me and ended up contacting my husband. My husband had never met him, he only knew the little bit that I shared with him. Well my husband invited him to dinner for Thanksgiving at OUR house. I told my husband I don’t want him to come. My husband all of a sudden has a soft spot for my dad. He said he spent a while with him on the phone and he thinks I should give my dad a chance. I understand my husband just wants to help, but I think he should of consulted with me 1st before inviting him to dinner at our house. I want my husband to un-invite him since he’s the one who invited him. My father is a dead beat selfish person. The only reason he is looking to come visit is so he can ask to stay here for a few days since his girl friend kicked him out for domestic abuse. My husband said if I don’t want him to come I can call him and un-invite him myself, otherwise he’ll be visiting. My husband grew up with out a dad. He tells me I am being unfair and I am lucky to still have mine. But do I really? No! Once again my husband thinks he’s helping but it’s actually just causing drama between us now. How do I make him see this?!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
lancasterbee.com

HULL HOUSE COUPLE – 10 Years Later

Christopher and Melissa Lauricella tied the knot 10 years ago, celebrating with photos at Lancaster’s Hull House. To honor that milestone, the Lauricellas have returned for their one decade anniversary. Chris, a Lancaster native, and Melissa, a self-proclaimed history and architecture enthusiast, have described a special draw to Lancaster’s Hull House over the years. Upon their most recent return, the […]
LANCASTER, NY
Wicked Local

Plymouth author helps others transition from grief to healing

Life is subject to change, and not always for the better. Author, nursing assistant and bereavement facilitator Gary Sturgis learned that painful lesson in 2014 following the death of his spouse of 20 years from stage 4 metastatic melanoma. Sturgis, in his early 50s at the time, was suddenly left to find his way through the maze of emotions accompanying grief.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Wicked Local

Helping one person at a time: Newton couple creates nonprofit

Pam and Steve Rosenberg have taken almost all of the red tape out of helping those in need, one person at a time. In January, the Newton residents created a nonprofit, The One By One Project, in the midst of the COVID pandemic. They have been partnering with other nonprofits to help with problems outside of the groups’ core missions.
NEWTON, MA
Wicked Local

Finley’s Adventures: A trip to Forty Caves

“At Forty Caves, glacial erratics, large rocks and boulders moved by advancing ice sheets, are evidence of the last ice age. Most of these rocks are granite with feldspar crystals and match those in Northern Massachusetts. It is these erratics that have slipped and slid together which form the caves. Local legend holds that the smooth, round depressions in the rock at Forty Caves once held quartz that Native Americans once used for spear points. They popped the quartz nodules out of the surrounding rock with a combination of heat and cold.”
CLINTON, MA
Wicked Local

Holiday double-header set for Nov. 27

Waltham will waste no time getting into the holiday spirit, as a double-event is planned for Saturday, Nov. 27 to welcome the season in grand fashion. The festivities will begin at 12 p.m. with a parade featuring Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. The Christmas duo will be led around the town by the Waltham Fire Department, and will start the parade on Elm Street outside Waltham City Hall, and then follow a route all along Waltham, hitting nearly every neighborhood from Lakeview to the south side to Warrendale. The full parade route can be found on the city’s website.
WALTHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy