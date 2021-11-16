ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting near Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs under investigation

By Cindy Centofanti
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is at the scene of a shooting that was reported Monday evening near Academy Boulevard and Carefree Circle.

Police say it was an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 5 p.m., but no officers were injured. One suspect is in custody, according to CSPD.

According to CSPD, the shooting involved a man wanted for several warrants was armed with a firearm. The suspect fled the area and carjacked a vehicle with two occupants. According to police, the suspect threw one occupant from the car and began driving with the other occupant still in the vehicle.

Officers fired at the vehicle, hitting the suspect and causing him to crash the vehicle.

Police say the incident began at 4:07 p.m. and the shooting happened right before 5 p.m.

The northbound right and center lanes were closed due to the police activity, according to a Colorado Springs traffic monitor.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation, and the officer involved was placed on administrative leave.

