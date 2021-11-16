Nuggets' Will Barton: Won't go Monday

Barton (back) is being considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Dallas, per head coach Michael Malone, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports. Suffice it to say there's been no shortage of confusion regarding Barton's availability over the last 24 hours, as he was a very late scratch from Sunday night's win over the Blazers. Barton's back apparently tightened up during pregame warmups, and while he was initially announced as a starter, Austin Rivers ended up getting the nod at shooting guard, and the Nuggets later announced that Barton would not be available. Ahead of Monday's game, the team listed Barton as doubtful, but Malone has since informed the media that the veteran's status won't be decided until closer to game-time.
Comments / 0