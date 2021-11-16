ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Will Barton: Won't go Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Barton (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Dallas. Barton was...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Video: Will Barton drains seven three-pointers to help lead Nuggets past Heat

The Denver Nuggets handily beat a really good Miami Heat team last night behind a massive game from Will Barton. Not only did Barton tie Nikola Jokic for the Nuggets team lead with 25 points, but he did so on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting from the field, 7-of-9 from beyond the arc.
NBA
chatsports.com

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: This is the Will Barton we’ve been waiting for

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
NBA
chatsports.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Bones Hyland comments on special relationship he shares with Will Barton

We have officially entered the Bones Hyland era, Denver Nuggets fans. Now that Hyland is in the rotation and playing every night, he has truly emerged as a fan favorite. On Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, he perfected his role as a spark off the bench, scoring 15 points on 5-10 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. A few games ago, however, Hyland was struggling to find his rhythm offensively. Against the Houston Rockets, he shot 1-7 from the field in his 15 minutes. According to a tweet from Altitude’s Katy Winge while covering that game, Will Barton took it amongst himself to lift Hyland’s spirits during a timeout.
NBA
chatsports.com

Grading the Week: How do you like Will Barton now, Nuggets fans?

Will Barton — A Oh, how the tables have turned in Mile High Basketball country. Throughout Barton’s eight seasons in Denver, a small, but vocal lunatic fringe within the Nuggets fanbase has begged for him to take a seat. On Wednesday night, they were asking for him to take a bow.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Will Barton
KESQ

Barton scores 30, Nuggets beat Pacers 101-98 without Jokic

DENVER (AP) — Will Barton scored a season-high 30 points, helping to make up for the absence of suspended star Nikola Jokic as the Denver Nuggets hung on to beat the Indiana Pacers 101-98. Zeke Nnaji added 19 points and Jeff Green and Bones Hyland had 12 apiece for the Nuggets, who have won four straight and six of seven. Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points to lead the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis added 20 points and 19 rebounds.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Nuggets win their third straight as Barton drops 30

The Denver Nuggets tallied their third straight win tonight beating the Indiana Pacers 101-98. The Denver defense came to play again as the held yet another opponent under 100 points. This is a talented offensive group in Indiana and even without Denver’s usual stars, their defense remained steady and it was the key to victory tonight.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Watch: Will Barton scores 30 points, hits game-deciding shot in Nuggets win over Pacers

It took awhile, but it seems like the Q score for Will Barton among Denver Nuggets fans is finally where it needs to be. On Wednesday night, the Nuggets needed a savior. Without Nikola Jokić due to a one-game suspension, Michael Porter Jr. due to an ambiguous back injury, and Jamal Murray to recovery from ACL surgery, there were legitimate questions about whether the Nuggets could score 90 points tonight. Denver’s offense has been subpar to start the year, and that was before Jokić, the reigning MVP, was forced to sit.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#76ers#Dallas
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Now considered game-time call

Barton (back) is being considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Dallas, per head coach Michael Malone, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports. Suffice it to say there's been no shortage of confusion regarding Barton's availability over the last 24 hours, as he was a very late scratch from Sunday night's win over the Blazers. Barton's back apparently tightened up during pregame warmups, and while he was initially announced as a starter, Austin Rivers ended up getting the nod at shooting guard, and the Nuggets later announced that Barton would not be available. Ahead of Monday's game, the team listed Barton as doubtful, but Malone has since informed the media that the veteran's status won't be decided until closer to game-time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Monster effort Monday

Jokic racked up 35 points (15-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Monday's 111-101 loss to the Mavericks. Jokic's stat-stuffing ability shouldn't surprise anyone, and the fact that he can rack up massive numbers across the board while scoring with efficiency is one of the reasons why the reigning MVP was the first overall pick in so many formats. Even though he has surpassed the 30-point mark just three times this season, Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and a career-high 13.8 rebounds per game in 2021-22 so far.
NBA
CBS Denver

Nuggets’ Bones Hyland Ranked Among CBS Sports’ Top 10 NBA Rookies

DENVER (CBS4) – A young standout on the Denver Nuggets roster is being recognized for his recent play on the court. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland slotted in at No. 4 in CBS Sports’ recent NBA top 10 rookie rankings that measures young player performances on a week-to-week basis. Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets drives against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena on Nov. 10, 2021. (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) “With several players on the injured list for the Nuggets right now, Hyland’s role has seen a significant increase, and he’s certainly been making the most out of it. His standout performance came against the Trail Blazers, where he was launching 3s with the confidence of Stephen Curry,” wrote Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports. Hyland finished Sunday’s game against Portland with 18 points, and he was 4-for-8 from the 3 point line. “Hyland’s shown a tremendous amount of confidence shooting the ball and taking defenders one-on-one,” Wimbish wrote. The Nuggets selected Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft over the summer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Active Thursay

Hyland (ankle) is listed as active for Thursday's contest against Philadelphia. The rookie out VCU was considered a game-time decision for Thursday's contest but will be active against Philadelphia. Hyland has dropped over 12 points in three out of his last four contests as he continues to rise in coach Michael Malone's rotation.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy