The Carolina Panthers have applied some heavy and early pressure on Mac Jones here in Week 9. And, apparently, he doesn’t like it very much. On a 3rd & 4 from the Carolina 47-yard line with under 40 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the New England Patriots rookie quarterback took a hard hit from Panthers defensive end Brian Burns. Burns popped Jones for the defense’s second sack on the afternoon and popped the ball out for a fumble recovery by teammate Frankie Luvu.

