Kansas State

Survey: Here’s what Topekans say could improve in Kansas’ capital city

By Matthew Self, Stephanie Nutt
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than half of Topekans want improvements to the city’s services in a range of industries, according to new survey results sent back to the municipal government.

A survey by the ETC Institute reported that the citizens of Topeka have a 49% satisfaction rate with the overall quality of services provided by the city. With a total of 500 residents participating, the survey measured their satisfaction rates concerning a variety of topics related to living in the capital city of Kansas.

New tricks keep robocalls ringing, here’s how Kansas attorney general wants to fight back

The survey was mailed randomly to a sample of households in the city of Topeka. The ETC Institute said it protected the integrity of its survey by ensuring that respondents had to submit their home address online and match it with one of the addresses in the random sampling.

Areas that need the most improvement, according to survey-takers, include:

  • Overall maintenance of city streets 7%
  • Overall enforcement of city codes and ordinances 25%
  • Effectiveness of city communication 34%

Some of the highest-ranked categories, which indicated less need for improvement, included:

  • Overall quality of fire and emergency medical services: 89%
  • Overall quality of police services: 67%
  • Overall quality of customer service received from city employees: 59%

Read the entire survey report below:

Topeka Satisfaction Survey Results 2021 by Matthew Self on Scribd

