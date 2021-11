Darius Bazley has been more aggressive than ever at the rim, attempting dunks at a high frequency and not being afraid to get contact at the hoop. On some days, it shines more than others. He had one of the best highlights of his young season in the 99-94 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, when he leapt up for a tip-in dunk and nearly got his head to rim level before slamming it home.

