Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Enters starting five

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is placed under heavy scrutiny after his name got involved in a serious allegation stemming from a report by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. In the said report, Sarver was painted in a horrible light, no thanks to accusations of racism and misogyny. Among those who shared...
Nov 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) runs past Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. Jaylen Brown scored 17 points to lead six Boston scorers in double figures as the visiting...
There should be concern surrounding Duncan Robinson’s cole start to the season for the Miami Heat. When the Miami Heat inked Duncan Robinson to a five-year, $90 million deal, there were many that winced at the numbers. However, considering that for the previous two seasons he had been considered one of the NBA’s best pure shooters, it was a fair deal to make.
The Miami Heat will again have what’s become their usual starting lineup for Thursday night’s home game against the Boston Celtics. The trio of Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and P.J. Tucker has started all seven of the Heat’s games this year while the duo of Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry has started for six of the contests.
Against the Utah Jazz, Lowry turned in his best performance of the season, recording his 19th career triple-double and his first in a Miami Heat uniform. Kyle Lowry continues to show why he could lay claim to being the best move of the off-season, propelling the Miami Heat to their sixth win from their past seven games.
Milton is starting Thursday's game against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. With Tobias Harris (COVID-19 protocols), Danny Green (hamstring) and Furkan Korkmaz (wrist) out, Milton will move into the starting five. He has yet to play more than 20 minutes in a game this season, but is off his minutes limit and will presumably see more action Thursday. Per 36 minutes, he's averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals.
Robinson totaled 16 points (5-17 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Thursday's 95-78 loss to the Celtics. Robinson hit a season-high five triples as the Heat were embarrassed in Thursday's home loss. While the perimeter scoring is nice, it did take him 17 attempts to get there. His efficiency has been down so far this season, and his inability to contribute elsewhere does severely limit his upside. He is fine to have on the back end of a 12-team roster, but there is certainly no requirement to be holding him in every single league.
A late run by the Bulls on Wednesday wasn't enough to carry us past a 1-2 record on our NBA picks, but we're still 22-15 against the spread on the year ahead of Thursday's light slate. This line appears to be shaded too far away from the Jazz, perhaps stemming...
Green will start Monday's game against Miami. Green will take the place of Michael Porter, who is set to miss time with a back injury. The Georgetown product is averaging 6.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in nine games off the bench so far this year.
Beverley will start Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Even with D'Angelo Russell returning to the starting five, Beverley will remain with the first unit. The veteran guard scored 15 total points and collected 14 rebounds, 11 assists and one block over his last two starts.
Theis (toe) will play and start Saturday against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. As expected, Theis will make his return to the starting five, which pushes rookie Alperen Sengun to the bench. Theis is averaging 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22.0 minutes.
Tucker (shoulder) will start in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Tucker came into Wednesday dealing with a left shoulder stinger, but it won't be enough to keep him out of Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers. The 35-year-old has started every game for the Heat this season and is currently averaging 5.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 26.7 minutes per game.
The Miami Heat are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. Sitting on a score of 89-81, they have looked like the better team out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play. Miami has been relying on point guard Kyle Lowry, who has...
Korkmaz will start Monday's game against the Knicks. After coming off the bench for Saturday's win over the Bulls, Korkmaz will move back into the lineup at one forward spot alongside Danny Green, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey. Korkmaz has taken on more offensive responsibility as the Sixers deal with a number of COVID-related absences, and he finished Saturday's game with a season-high 25 points and seven three-pointers in 32 minutes.
Capital One Arena hadn’t known a Monday night like this in some time. There was the quietest guard of all of the Washington Wizards’ quiet guards, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, celebrating after hitting a deep three-pointer to get his team within one point of the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter. There was Deni Avdija, baring his teeth during a celebratory scream and full-on chest-bumping a teammate. There was a hearty crowd in the lower bowl on its feet.
Comments / 0