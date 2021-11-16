Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Enters starting five

Robinson totaled 16 points (5-17 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Thursday's 95-78 loss to the Celtics. Robinson hit a season-high five triples as the Heat were embarrassed in Thursday's home loss. While the perimeter scoring is nice, it did take him 17 attempts to get there. His efficiency has been down so far this season, and his inability to contribute elsewhere does severely limit his upside. He is fine to have on the back end of a 12-team roster, but there is certainly no requirement to be holding him in every single league.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO