NBA

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Enters starting five

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dedmon is starting Monday's game against the Thunder,. Dedmon gets a shot with...

www.cbssports.com

firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Bam Adebayo
primenewsghana.com

NBA roundup: Celtics end Miami Heat's five-game win streak

Nov 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) runs past Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. Jaylen Brown scored 17 points to lead six Boston scorers in double figures as the visiting...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Concern around Duncan Robinson’s cold start should be growing

There should be concern surrounding Duncan Robinson’s cole start to the season for the Miami Heat. When the Miami Heat inked Duncan Robinson to a five-year, $90 million deal, there were many that winced at the numbers. However, considering that for the previous two seasons he had been considered one of the NBA’s best pure shooters, it was a fair deal to make.
NBA
#Heat
NBA

Kyle Lowry's winning mentality on full display during Heat's hot start

Against the Utah Jazz, Lowry turned in his best performance of the season, recording his 19th career triple-double and his first in a Miami Heat uniform. Kyle Lowry continues to show why he could lay claim to being the best move of the off-season, propelling the Miami Heat to their sixth win from their past seven games.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Shake Milton: Joins starting five

Milton is starting Thursday's game against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. With Tobias Harris (COVID-19 protocols), Danny Green (hamstring) and Furkan Korkmaz (wrist) out, Milton will move into the starting five. He has yet to play more than 20 minutes in a game this season, but is off his minutes limit and will presumably see more action Thursday. Per 36 minutes, he's averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Duncan Robinson: Drains five triples in loss

Robinson totaled 16 points (5-17 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Thursday's 95-78 loss to the Celtics. Robinson hit a season-high five triples as the Heat were embarrassed in Thursday's home loss. While the perimeter scoring is nice, it did take him 17 attempts to get there. His efficiency has been down so far this season, and his inability to contribute elsewhere does severely limit his upside. He is fine to have on the back end of a 12-team roster, but there is certainly no requirement to be holding him in every single league.
NBA
theScore

NBA Thursday best bets: Heat, Jazz to maintain hot starts

A late run by the Bulls on Wednesday wasn't enough to carry us past a 1-2 record on our NBA picks, but we're still 22-15 against the spread on the year ahead of Thursday's light slate. This line appears to be shaded too far away from the Jazz, perhaps stemming...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jeff Green: Enters starting five

Green will start Monday's game against Miami. Green will take the place of Michael Porter, who is set to miss time with a back injury. The Georgetown product is averaging 6.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in nine games off the bench so far this year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley: Remains in starting five

Beverley will start Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Even with D'Angelo Russell returning to the starting five, Beverley will remain with the first unit. The veteran guard scored 15 total points and collected 14 rebounds, 11 assists and one block over his last two starts.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Daniel Theis: Back in starting five

Theis (toe) will play and start Saturday against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. As expected, Theis will make his return to the starting five, which pushes rookie Alperen Sengun to the bench. Theis is averaging 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22.0 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's P.J. Tucker: Playing, starting Wednesday

Tucker (shoulder) will start in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Tucker came into Wednesday dealing with a left shoulder stinger, but it won't be enough to keep him out of Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers. The 35-year-old has started every game for the Heat this season and is currently averaging 5.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 26.7 minutes per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Back in starting five

Korkmaz will start Monday's game against the Knicks. After coming off the bench for Saturday's win over the Bulls, Korkmaz will move back into the lineup at one forward spot alongside Danny Green, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey. Korkmaz has taken on more offensive responsibility as the Sixers deal with a number of COVID-related absences, and he finished Saturday's game with a season-high 25 points and seven three-pointers in 32 minutes.
NBA
Washington Post

The Wizards’ start enters historic territory after they storm back to stun the Pelicans

Capital One Arena hadn’t known a Monday night like this in some time. There was the quietest guard of all of the Washington Wizards’ quiet guards, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, celebrating after hitting a deep three-pointer to get his team within one point of the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter. There was Deni Avdija, baring his teeth during a celebratory scream and full-on chest-bumping a teammate. There was a hearty crowd in the lower bowl on its feet.
NBA

