The story of the Duttons is heading back to the Old West. After breaking cable records for three years now, Yellowstone is finally getting the franchise treatment. A prequel to the hit Paramount Network series is currently in the works for the Paramount+ streaming service, and it's showing the origins of the Dutton family in Montana. The series is called 1883 and the title says it all. Fans of Yellowstone have been enormously excited to see what this new series holds, and thanks to the debut of the first trailer, we finally have an idea.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO