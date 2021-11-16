Man in custody after shooting at Texas police officers during chase
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a person they said began shooting at them when West Division officers responded...www.kwtx.com
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a person they said began shooting at them when West Division officers responded...www.kwtx.com
Coos get a courtesy beating on this guy! That should even be a law......run, get caught, officer who caught you gets 5 free minutes!! Losing has consequences.....
Comments / 26