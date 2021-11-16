ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Man in custody after shooting at Texas police officers during chase

By CBS DFW Staff
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a person they said began shooting at them when West Division officers responded...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 26

Hunter "Cocaine Cowboy" Biden
2d ago

Coos get a courtesy beating on this guy! That should even be a law......run, get caught, officer who caught you gets 5 free minutes!! Losing has consequences.....

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Arbery prosecutors grill defendant McMichael in cross-examination

Prosecutors elicited a series of statements on Thursday during their cross-examination of Travis McMichael that could hurt his defense. McMichael is one of three white men on trial for the 2020 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are all facing counts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS News

2 Iranian hackers charged with threatening U.S. voters in 2020

Washington — Two suspected Iranian computer hackers have been charged with election interference, accused of trying to intimidate American voters ahead of last year's U.S. presidential election by sending threatening messages and spreading disinformation. The effort attracted publicity in the run-up to the November 2020 election, when law enforcement and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Car Chase#West Division#Cbs Broadcasting Inc

Comments / 0

Community Policy