The Yale School of Public Health recently welcomed the inaugural class of its new online executive Master of Public Health program. The online executive Master of Public Health program is a two-year degree program created by Martin Klein SPH ’86, executive MPH director and senior advisor to the dean of the Yale School of Public Health, and his colleagues at the SPH and the Poorvu Center for Teaching and Learning. Through a combination of synchronous and asynchronous classes, as well as some in-person intensives, the program aims to provide its students with the knowledge and skills they need in order to become leaders in the field of public health. The program’s purpose is to provide opportunities to individuals already established in professional fields to expand their public health knowledge without disrupting their career trajectory.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO