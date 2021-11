Alycia Baumgardner wants it known that she is the new top dog at 130!. As they say in boxing, “everything can change with just one punch!” Well, super featherweight fighter Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner (11-1, 7 KO’s) traveled deep into hostile territory to bring this fact to a startling reality. In her most recent at-bat, Baumgardner matched wits with then undefeated IBO and WBC super featherweight champion Terri Harper (11-1-1, 6 KO’s). Ahead of the prizefight, there was a pervading perception that the heavy-handed Baumgardner would put up a valiant effort only to fall short in the end. Nothing could have been further from the truth!

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO