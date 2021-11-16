ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jonathan M. Alexander: Cam Newton doesn’t just make the Panthers better. He makes them a playoff team.

Derrick
 3 days ago

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Winning felt like so long ago...

www.thederrick.com

FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers owner David Tepper refused to give Cam Newton's No. 1 away

The love and respect for Cam Newton, even after a messy separation, remained present within the Carolina Panthers organization. Featured in his Sunday morning report on how the unlikely reunion materialized, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Newton’s No. 1 had to be preserved by the team. “When the...
NFL
12up

Cam Newton Panthers contract is wild

We've got a homecoming in the NFC South. That's right, with Sam Darnold injured, the Carolina Panthers have gone out and signed Cam Newton to a new one-year contract for the rest of the season. Well, Newton can make up to $10 million with his deal? We're not making that...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cam Newton to meet with the Panthers

Quarterback Cam Newton will meet with the Carolina Panthers this week, according to the Charlotte Observer. Newton spent his first nine seasons with the Panthers, who picked him first overall in the 2011 NFL draft. When they released him during the 2020 offseason, he signed with the New England Patriots, who made him the starter for 2020. New England drafted quarterback Mac Jones in 2021, and the rookie beat out Newton for the starting job during training camp. Newton has been a free agent since the Patriots cut him in August.
NFL
Boston Herald

Bill Belichick happy to see former Patriots QB Cam Newton make return with Panthers

Bill Belichick enjoyed coaching Cam Newton in his lone season with the Patriots, and now the coach is happy that his former quarterback is getting another chance. More than two months after Belichick cut Newton, the quarterback on Thursday signed a one-year deal to return to the Carolina Panthers. And in his first game back on Sunday, he made an immediate impact. Newton scored two touchdowns on his first two plays to propel the Panthers to a 34-10 victory over the Cardinals, who had entered Sunday with the NFL’s best record.
NFL
heraldsun.com

Analysis: Cam Newton is back. What does that mean for the Carolina Panthers?

Cam Newton returning to the Carolina Panthers creates both macro and micro ripple effects that will sweep across the organization. Newton’s presence instantly changes the locker room, Joe Brady’s offense and Carolina’s long-term plans at quarterback. The Observer first reported the Thursday meeting between Newton, coach Matt Rhule, vice president...
NFL
The Spun

How Much Cam Newton Will “Realistically” Make With Panthers

The Panthers signing free-agent quarterback Cam Newton was a surprise. How much they’re paying him for the rest of this season is even more stunning. Carolina signed Newton to a one-year deal worth up to $10(!) million on Thursday morning. That’s a lot of money for a veteran quarterback who’ll play just a half of a season.
NFL
NESN

Cam Newton Agrees To Terms With Panthers, Rejoining First NFL Team

Cam Newton has found a new NFL home. It’s the same one he occupied for his first nine pro seasons. Newton agreed to terms Thursday with the Carolina Panthers, reuniting him with the team that drafted him first overall in 2011. The signing came after Newton reportedly met Thursday morning...
NFL
country1037fm.com

Cam Newton Was Just Signed To The Carolina Panthers For The Second Time

Breaking News: Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms and the quarterback has been reunited with his former team ESPN reports. The deal is still pending Newton passing a physical by team doctors. With the news that Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will be out several weeks as...
NFL
FanSided

When will Cam Newton make his second debut with Panthers?

The Cam Newton return to Panthers is finally official, but when will the franchise icon make his re-introduction?. A North Carolina legend is officially back. It’s not Michael Jordan — although the Carolina Panthers do have a Michael Jordan on their roster. Instead it’s Cam Newton, the franchise icon who led the Panthers to a Super Bowl less than a decade ago and a player who will one day may very well have his No. 1 retired and hanging at Bank of America Stadium.
NFL
Washington Post

Cam Newton agrees to a deal with the Panthers in reunion with his former team

Quarterback Cam Newton returned to the NFL by reuniting Thursday with his original team, agreeing to a contract with the Carolina Panthers for the remainder of the season. The deal pays Newton, a former league MVP, starter-level compensation as the Panthers vie for a spot in the NFC playoff field and deal with the loss of quarterback Sam Darnold to a shoulder injury.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers' continuous QB botches led them back to Cam Newton

It only took 20 months for the Carolina Panthers to get themselves into trouble. So, they did what any young, mistake-ridden adolescent would do. They called up their daddy to bail them out. On Thursday, the team announced the signing of Cam Newton. The 32-year-old returns to an organization that’s...
NFL
NBC Washington

Cam Newton Screams ‘I'm Back!' After Scoring TD for Panthers

WATCH: Cam screams 'I'm back!' after scoring TD for Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Cam Newton wasted no time making his presence felt in his first game since being released by the New England Patriots. The ex-Pats quarterback returned to the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal and...
NFL

