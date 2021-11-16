Jonathan M. Alexander: Cam Newton doesn’t just make the Panthers better. He makes them a playoff team.

Bill Belichick enjoyed coaching Cam Newton in his lone season with the Patriots, and now the coach is happy that his former quarterback is getting another chance. More than two months after Belichick cut Newton, the quarterback on Thursday signed a one-year deal to return to the Carolina Panthers. And in his first game back on Sunday, he made an immediate impact. Newton scored two touchdowns on his first two plays to propel the Panthers to a 34-10 victory over the Cardinals, who had entered Sunday with the NFL’s best record.

