Jonathan M. Alexander: Cam Newton doesn’t just make the Panthers better. He makes them a playoff team.

Quarterback Cam Newton will meet with the Carolina Panthers this week, according to the Charlotte Observer. Newton spent his first nine seasons with the Panthers, who picked him first overall in the 2011 NFL draft. When they released him during the 2020 offseason, he signed with the New England Patriots, who made him the starter for 2020. New England drafted quarterback Mac Jones in 2021, and the rookie beat out Newton for the starting job during training camp. Newton has been a free agent since the Patriots cut him in August.
