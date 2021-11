Arcane Act 2 skips years ahead, introducing the time period that the majority of Arcane will take place in. With a the characters introduced in Act 1 now portrayed as adults, all characters developed significantly in their own ways. These renown characters now center the stage of Arcane’s plot, taking charge and creating the change that they could only dream of before. No longer held back by other powers of authority or their own adolescents, these characters unrelentingly push their ideologies forward. Act 1 focused on the characters’ youthful innocence, while Act 2 shines a completely different light on the now adult characters’ struggles for power.

