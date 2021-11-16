ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tennessee baby dies in California

WSMV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nashville grandmother claims she warned child services that she feared her great-grand...

www.wsmv.com

Marilyn Miller Cole
8d ago

I experienced something like this when my daughter in law started abusing drugs. Called CPS so many times and the only thing that happened is they would go knock on the door and when it wasn't answered they simply left a card. I told them MANY times she wouldn't answer. It took my sweet granddaughter getting burned on her hand and 3 weeks later having to have stitches in the same hand because she was cut. She was only 3 and couldn't explain what happened. Finally she had my grandson and he was born with drugs in his system. That's the only thing that saved that precious little girl. I tried REPEATEDLY and got nowhere!

Jay Dean
8d ago

good job CPS... lets.not listen to the ppl who knew the parents were trash... guess cps knew them better... retards

Spinster4life
7d ago

Most of the workers in my area that work for the Department of children and family services have no children themselves at all they have no clue of what it’s like.

