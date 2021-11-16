ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Proposed extension of King Street Greenway discussion coming La Crosse

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIWMi_0cxi5G6g00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You can share you thoughts about the proposed extension of the King Street Greenway.

La Crosse’s planning department is holding the meeting at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

The Greenway, which is bike and pedestrian friendly, runs from 22nd to 7th Streets.

The proposed extension would extend the greenway to the Mississippi River.

The meeting starts at five Tuesday evening.

More details about the project are available here .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Construction underway for new housing complex on La Crosse’s North Side

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Construction on a new North Side housing complex is underway. Groundbreaking took place Thursday afternoon for the “Fifth Ward Residences.” The project includes 144 rental units, along with 14 owner-occupied townhomes. It is on the site of the former Trane Plant 6, which has been vacant for about a decade. Developers say putting something on...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holiday Fair underway at La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The 57th annual Holiday Fair is back at the La Crosse Center. The fair kicked off Thursday afternoon. Crafts, gifts and food are on sale at the La Crosse Center. It’s a great place to get what you need for the people you love without waiting for shipping. “One of the advantages of coming to...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Spot swans on the Mississippi in Brownsville and Stoddard

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Tundra swans are winging through the Coulee Region this year, according to the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. The tundra swan migration is the highlight of the fall, offering a once-a-year spectacle with up to 50,000 swans. “They will stay until the backwater areas where they feed are frozen and then, often in...
BROWNSVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DHS: 16 counties now at ‘critically high’ COVID-19 case level

MADISON (WKBT) — The number of Wisconsin counties at a “critically high” level of COVID-19 cases doubled Thursday from 8 to 16. Critically high is the most serious level of transmission. The rest of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are in the next highest, labeled “very high.” The counties at a critically high level include: Juneau, Marquette, Calumet, Wood, Marathon, Marinette, Price,...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Dakota Supply Group donation helps people in need in La Crosse area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A La Crosse company is helping community members have access to personal care items. Dakota Supply Group’s La Crosse branch collected 130 pounds of good during a personal care product drive. The group is working with Great Rivers United Way and La Crosse’s REACH Center to distribute those goods. “Personal care items are something that...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse moves homeless individuals from Houska Park to motel for winter

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — As cold weather approached, many people were concerned about how the homeless population in La Crosse would survive the winter. Although the city had designated Houska Park to accommodate homeless people during the summer, city officials decided they needed to find shelter during the frigid winter. “It was very clear — made very clear — that...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Street#Greenway#Arts Center
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse River Marsh restoration reaching first-year milestone

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The restoration of the La Crosse River Marsh is reaching a milestone. The City’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department launched the multi-year project to address hydrology, habitat and recreational infrastructure of the marsh. Wednesday, members of the effort will talk about what has been done, what needs to be done and why the work matters...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Students in La Crosse take part in world-record breaking attempt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Kids in La Crosse are hoping they made history. The Students at Coulee Montessori Elementary School joined hundreds of thousands of participants around the globe for the ‘2021 STACK UP!’ sport stacking event. Kids stack specially designed cups in predetermined sequences as fast as they can. While the kids are having fun, they are also...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

On-street parking pilot program extension approved in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s Board of Public Works is extending the city’s paid on-street parking pilot program. The program, launched in 2019, charges people one dollar per hour to park in designated areas. Police Parking Utility requested the extension to get consistent data to help determine if the program should be permanent or seasonal. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Center renovation nears completion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Work on the La Crosse Center is wrapping. A final walk through with building inspection department will take place next week. Mayor Mitch Reynolds called the news “exciting” and expects to complete the $42 million project by the start of December. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Resurfacing complete on Wisconsin Highway 33 in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The barricades along Wisconsin Highway 33 in La Crosse should come down by the end of this week. Crews are wrapping up their remaining work. Traffic signals will be installed after the barricades are removed. Construction crew members will help direct traffic. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Loose leaf collection wrapping up in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s final loose leaf collection is this week, with collections scheduled to end Friday City crews will attempt to make one more collection this week. You can check crews’ progress on the city’ website. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
549
Followers
383
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy