Proposed extension of King Street Greenway discussion coming La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You can share you thoughts about the proposed extension of the King Street Greenway.

La Crosse’s planning department is holding the meeting at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

The Greenway, which is bike and pedestrian friendly, runs from 22nd to 7th Streets.

The proposed extension would extend the greenway to the Mississippi River.

The meeting starts at five Tuesday evening.

More details about the project are available here .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.