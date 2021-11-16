ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Jennings leads Kennesaw State over Carver College 117-58

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kasen Jennings had 17 points off the bench to carry Kennesaw State to a 117-58 win over Carver College on...

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigersroar.com

Savannah State Tigers Lead Victory Over Edward Waters College

Savannah State tigers played Edward Waters College (EWC) in the regularseason, ending the game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 6th, 2021, at 9:30pm. Savannah State closed out the regular 2021 season with the first two loss record since 1989. By the end of the night, Savannah State Tigers managed...
SAVANNAH, GA
247Sports

Everything Iowa State basketball said after its win over Kennesaw State

AMES, Iowa — The T.J. Otzelberger era of Iowa State basketball began with a win. On Tuesday night, Iowa State defeated Kennesaw State, 84-73, behind strong performances from Izaiah Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur and Tyrese Hunter. Kalscheur led the team with 19 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the field. He knocked down a career-high eight free throws on a career-high 13 free throw attempts. Brockington filled the stat sheet before he fouled out, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes. In his first collegiate game, Hunter racked up 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. As a team, Iowa State committed 31 fouls, more than the team committed in a single game last season.
IOWA STATE
Chris Youngblood
chatsports.com

Williams scores 17 to lift Troy over Carver College 104-42

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Williams registered 17 points as Troy romped past Carver College 104-42 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams. Zay Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds for Troy. Kieffer Punter added 12 points. Duke Deen had nine assists and five steals.
TROY, AL
chatsports.com

Game Preview: Kennesaw State

College basketball tips off across the country and Iowa State will start their season by hosting Kennesaw State. Kennesaw (not an actual state) State finished last year as 5-19. and only had two wins against D1 teams. They do have their leading scorer returning. Spencer Rodgers average 16 points last season and shot 39% from 3 last year.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYT

No. 19 Ohio State balanced in 89-58 win over Bowling Green

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Five players scored in double figures for No. 19 Ohio State, which routed Bowling Green 89-58 on Monday night. The Buckeyes (3-0) started pouring it on early and never allowed the Mid-American Conference squad to get close. E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson each scored 13 points. Zed Key had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Eugene Brown III had a career-high 12. Chandler Turner led the Falcons (1-2) with 12 points, and Samari Curtis and Joe Reese each had 11 points.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Creighton vs. Kennesaw State odds, line: 2021 college basketball picks, Nov. 11 predictions from proven model

The Kennesaw State Owls will take on the Creighton Bluejays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays are 1-0, while the Owls are 0-1 on the season. Head coaches Greg McDermott and Amir Abdur-Rahim are in very different spots with their teams, as McDermott is entering his 12th season with Creighton having been to six NCAA Tournaments while Abdur-Rahim is entering his third season with six wins thus far.
KENNESAW, GA
whiteandbluereview.com

Morning After: Creighton Guts Out a 51-44 Win over Kennesaw State

Creighton’s 51 points were its fewest in any win since a 50-48 win at Missouri State in 2008, and their fewest in a home win since a 48-47 triumph vs. West Texas A&M on Feb. 20, 1986. They made just 1-of-19 from three-point range (5.3%), the worst shooting night from long range in Greg McDermott’s tenure as CU’s head coach. But it was worse than that: they were 14-of-20 on layups and dunks, and 6-of-32 on every other shot. Rough.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Red and Black

Comparing Georgia and Charleston Southern’s lines of scrimmage

After getting off to a 10-0 start for the first time since 1982, Georgia returns home for the final time this season against Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs will be honoring the senior class, including multiple offensive and defensive linemen, as it will be their last game in Sanford Stadium. Healing...
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Kennesaw State unable to maintain halftime lead at Creighton

Alex O'Connell's 13 points led three Creighton players in double figures as the Bluejays outlasted Kennesaw State 51-44 on Thursday in Omaha, Neb. Ryan Nembhard added 11 for the Bluejays (2-0) and Ryan Kalkbrenner chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds. Creighton won despite hitting just 38.5 percent of its field-goal attempts, going a dreadful 1 of 19 on 3-point tries, and making only 10 of 18 at the foul line.
KENNESAW, GA
cyclonefanatic.com

STANZ: Five thoughts from ISU’s season-opening win over Kennesaw State

AMES — Iowa State and Kennesaw State might have set basketball back several decades on Tuesday. That’s the biggest downside from a game that allowed the Cyclones to officially reach the halfway point on their 2020-21 win total and moved T.J. Otzelberger to 1-0 as Iowa State’s head coach. There...
IOWA STATE
FOX Sports

Carter scores 17 to lead Northern Iowa over Dubuque 95-58

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter came off the bench to score 17 points to lift Northern Iowa to a 95-58 win over Dubuque on Sunday. Carter hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds. Tywhon Pickford had 13 points for Northern Iowa (1-2). Antwan Kimmons added 13...
IOWA STATE
Go Blue Ridge

CHANDLER LEADS COMEBACK WIN OVER DEACONS, 58-55

FINAL STATS (.PDF) CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — For the second straight year, Wake Forest couldn't protect a big second-half lead at North Carolina. This time, though, it likely cost the 10th-ranked Demon Deacons any chance of playing their way deeper into the College Football Playoff race. Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns and North Carolina overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Wake Forest 58-55 on Saturday, handing the Demon Deacons their first loss in a nonconference matchup of Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

