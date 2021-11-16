ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New bill addressing party buses & alcohol will go before Metro Council

WSMV
 3 days ago

The Fayette Tribune

Oak Hill council addresses several issues

OAK HILL — A public hearing will be held in December on a proposal that will amend the city's home rule plan and pave the way for implementation of a one percent sales and use tax. City council will stage a public hearing and a second reading on the one...
OAK HILL, WV
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa City Council Denies Proposal for GoPuff to Deliver Alcohol

The Tuscaloosa City Council struck down the alcohol sale and delivery license application for local warehouse delivery service GoPuff. GoPuff is a service similar to Grubhub, DoorDash and other app-based delivery programs that deliver items from restaurants, retail and grocery stores through third party drivers. GoPuff operates as more of a general convenience store and features household items, snacks and groceries.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KTLO

Cotter City Council to address ward boundaries Thursday

The Cotter City Council’s regular November session is scheduled for Thursday evening at 6. Agenda items include consideration of new proposed ward boundaries based on the 2020 census and reading of the minutes from the presentation of the 2022 draft #1 budget. The meeting will be held at Cotter City...
COTTER, AR
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

City council overrides mayor’s veto of Buckhead mixed-use development

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to override Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ veto of a mixed-use development around Church at Wieuca in Buckhead. Greenstone Properties, the developer behind the Parkway 400 and 14th + Spring projects, plans to build a 300 unit apartment building, 38 townhomes, and a 440,000-square-foot office building. The sanctuary of the […] The post City council overrides mayor’s veto of Buckhead mixed-use development appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
NECN

Mayor Wu Moves to Make More Buses Free to Ride in Boston

New Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is pushing to make more buses free in the city, building on a so-far successful experiment with one bus route. On Wednesday, her first full day as mayor, Wu asked the City Council for to make $8 million of federal funds available so Route 28 can continue to be free to riders for two years -- the fare-free pilot program was already extended through the end of 2021 last week.
BOSTON, MA
Atlanta Magazine

Mayoral runoff candidates put city officials on notice: Earn your job or lose it

Some Atlanta City Hall officials might want to polish their resumes before the next mayor takes office, as the incoming chief will likely be canning some top-level employees. During the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Tuesday night, the two mayoral runoff candidates—City Council President Felicia Moore and Councilmember Andre Dickens—both said, once they take inventory of the municipal leadership structure, at least a few cabinet members and department heads would be getting the axe.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Denver

Denver City Council Moves Forward On Flavored Tobacco, Vape Juice Ban

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council has voted to move forward on a new initiative that would ban flavored tobacco and vape juices. There is still a final vote that includes the full council. (credit: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images) A safety committee postponed the vote last month. The ban is aimed at reducing youth tobacco use. If passed, it would ban the sale of flavored vaping products, hookah, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes.  
DENVER, CO
NBCMontana

Missoula moves forward with West Broadway Master Plan

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula’s Land Use and Planning Committee approved the West Broadway Master Plan in a meeting on Wednesday. It aims to turn 15 acres of land between North Russell Street and North California Street into compact, mixed-use development. In the final draft of the plan,...
MISSOULA, MT
CBS San Francisco

Hayward City Council Approves Resolution Apologizing For Institutionalized Racism Against BIPOC

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The Hayward City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday apologizing to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) for past city policies that racially discriminated against them while formally acknowledging the institutionalized racism that has left a legacy of inequity. The resolution cites Hayward’s participation, along with the real estate and banking industries, in the practice of redlining, which prevented minorities from owning property within Hayward city limits. The discrimination steered Black and Latino families into neighboring unincorporated areas of Hayward, which lacked municipal services. The lasting effect has been the denial of intergenerational wealth-building; a disproportionately...
HAYWARD, CA
WSMV

Williamson County reinstates ban on mask mandates in schools

FRANKLIN, TN – The mask mandate inside of Williamson county schools is over. This comes after many back-and-forth discussions, which turned heated at times. The mask mandate ended on Friday when Governor Bill Lee signed the special session bill. A federal judge has issued an injunction to halt the state...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Public Schools Announce Pay Raise, Bonuses For Bus Drivers, Cafeteria Workers & Support Staff

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County is doing what they can to keep their staff happy and serving students as they announce salary increases and bonuses for bus drivers and other support staff. Harford County teachers are not seeing raises, but the lowest-paid para professionals, tech specialists and others are getting raises this year and next. Chrystie Crawford-Smick, President for Harford County Education Association said they will advocate for some alleviation to teacher workload and more half days in the school calendar, but overall they feel it is a win for some of the staff who have deserved more pay for some...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Scathing City Controller Report Alleges Philadelphia Health Department Spent $100K On Uber Rides, Parking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia controller is not mincing words over a new report released Tuesday showing what she calls questionable spending from the city’s health department during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. “Most employees do not get the perk of having their employer pay for their rides to and from work,” City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said. The Philadelphia Health Department was given emergency spending money during the pandemic, but the report shows that the health department used more than $100,000 in city tax dollars on Uber rides and even parking — items the city controller calls questionable. “It really seems...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

