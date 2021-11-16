Juvenile arrested for murder in Kanawha County shooting death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile has been arrested for murder in a Kanawha County shooting death.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile, whose name has not been released, was arrested in the shooting death of Da’nija Miller, who was shot and killed in August.

A Kanawha County School spokesperson says Miller was a student at Capital High School. She was a freshman.

The juvenile is charged with first degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon by a minor.

