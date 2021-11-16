ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

By DAVID PITT
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report on government spending released Monday accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

