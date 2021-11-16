ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

MoDOT: Pay is to blame for lack of workers to clear winter roads

FOX2now.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's going to take a lot longer...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Kansas roads could take longer to clear this winter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Staffing shortages could affect how roads are cleared during bad weather this winter, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. “KDOT is facing significant staffing shortages in some areas and will work proactively to clear Kansas highways by shifting crews to affected areas and pretreating highways and bridges whenever possible,” said Secretary […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas faces staffing shortage for winter highway clearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is facing a staffing shortage that could slow the clearing of highways in winter storms. The department said Tuesday that it is about 30% short of being fully staffed with snowplow operators across the state. The agency said the staffing shortage is worse this year than it has been in the past.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
advantagenews.com

Getting prepared for winter road conditions

The Illinois State Police and Department of Transportation want to make sure you are prepared for when the winter weather eventually hits. Advice before heading out includes having a full tank of gas, a cell phone charger, and an emergency kit in the car. Once out there, IDOT's Brian Mendenhall...
ILLINOIS STATE
Winchester News Gazette

Stay Safe on the Road This Winter

(Family Features) From slick roads caused by snow and ice to cold temperatures that can wreak havoc on many vehicle components, winter driving can prove challenging for even the most experienced drivers. When temperatures drop, it’s important to pay attention to your tires, as they are the only direct link...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modot
Romesentinel.com

Slope failure blamed for closure of road in Annsville

ANNSVILLE - Monday afternoon, a portion of county Route 66/Blossvale Road was blocked to both directions of traffic. The closure, county officials said, was necessary because part of the road near Fish Creek has begun experiencing a slope failure, causing a side of the road to begin to erode. The...
TRAFFIC
Evening Star

Local road crews ready for winter

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. With the first substantial snowflakes of the season set to fall today, highway department crews in northeast Indiana are ready to hit the roads. Indiana Department of Transportation drivers are also ready for whatever Mother Nature brings us. Today’s forecast for...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kq2.com

Two MoDOT workers killed in St. Louis crash

(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) Two Missouri Department of Transportation workers were killed Thursday morning. The workers were re-striping a lane in St. Louis just after 11 a.m. A car plowed through the cones and struck the workers. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the workers were a man and a woman.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kvrr.com

Plows clear the roads after first snowfall of the season

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you were out and about, you probably noticed snow plows on the road. With the season’s first snow on the ground, the Public Works crew broke out the snow removal equipment and got busy. “During the winter we run two shifts, a day shift and...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Snow Emergencies will be Issued in Detroit Lakes this Winter to Help Clear Roads for Plows

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Drivers in Detroit Lakes are being reminded to move their vehicles from roadways after snowstorms. The City of Detroit Lakes plans to issue Snow Emergencies this winter whenever a snowfall exceeding two inches occurs or is forecasted. The Snow Emergency will require all motor vehicles parked on city streets to be moved from the streets between 1-7 a.m.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS New York

TSA Confident Start Of Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Will Not Impact Staffing During Thanksgiving Travel Period

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The number of people traveling through U.S. airports this weekend has already reached levels not seen since before the pandemic. And with a vaccine mandate for federal workers starting Monday, there’s concern the Transportation Security Administration could struggle to stay fully staffed for the holiday travel rush, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. The TSA said Sunday it does not anticipate the mandate will impact the agency’s operations as it has been preparing for this for months. “I don’t think they should expect chaos. We work very closely with the airlines, with the airports. We have travel projections for the coming...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy