Rangers, Devils flashing potential despite being two of NHL’s youngest teams
By Mike Ashmore
Trentonian
4 days ago
NEW YORK — If you’re a hockey fan in this neck of the woods, how good you feel about your team these days likely depends on which side of the Hudson you woke up on. While both the New Jersey Devils (7-4-3) and New York Rangers (9-3-3) are among two of...
NEW YORK (AP) _ Chris Kreider scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Sunday night. Kaapo Kaako had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere also scored to help the Rangers win their third straight and beat the Devils for the seventh straight time. Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
BOSTON (CBS) — Can the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out.
The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo reported on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group — the group that owns the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing — “is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.”
“A deal could be finalized later this week, assuming the talks don’t fall apart,” Lombardo reported.
The Penguins are currently owned by Ronald Burke and Mario Lemieux, who played for the team from 1984-2006, winning two Stanley Cups and three Hart Trophies while making nine All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. That duo bought the team in 1999, after the team filed for bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cups since then.
FSG announced a major financial investment from RedBird Capital Partners back in March. FSG has made it clear that it intended to add to its sports portfolio after that $750 million investment.
FSG was founded by John Henry and Tom Werner in 2001. The group acquired the Red Sox in February 2002.
The Blackhawks have hired Rob Cookson as a new assistant coach, they announced Wednesday afternoon. Cookson, 60, was most recently an assistant coach with HC Lugano in the National League in Switzerland
Chipotle Mexican Grill has signed a multiyear North American partnership to become the official Mexican-themed quick service fast casual restaurant of the National Hockey League. It marks Chipotle's largest sports sponsorship to date and the first time the brand has been an official sponsor of a major professional sports league.
We have a hectic weekend of hockey ahead, with Saturday's 12-game NHL slate sandwiched by a pair of five gamers. Let's get into our best bets for the next couple of days. Devils (+105) @ Kings (-125) Nov. 5, 10:30 p.m. EST. Los Angeles enters this contest having won three...
The New Jersey Devils offense is in a bad way right now. They were blanked by John Gibson and the Anaheim Ducks earlier in the week, and then they didn’t have the best offensive effort against the Los Angeles Kings. Alex Holtz was added to the roster to try and get things going, but it did not work. The offense found a way to tie it in the third to steal a point, but defensive lapses ended things in overtime.
It was a rare Tuesday night game at the Arena at TD Place where the Ottawa 67’s played host to the Kingston Frontenacs for their fifth of 12 meetings this season. The 67’s came into the game riding a high after back-to-back wins over the Peterborough Petes and North Bay Battalion, tying them for first place in the Ontario Hocket Leauge’s Eastern Conference. Despite missing their leading goal scorer in Jack Beck and their lone over-ager Adam Varga, they played a solid game and managed to earn a point after falling 4-3 in a shootout.
This is the third edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2020-21 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we pick one word to describe each team's start to the season. 1. Florida Panthers (10-0-1) Convincing: Often overshadowed by other...
Total: Over 6 (-108) | Under 6 (-112) The Panthers are playing the second game of its back-to-back on the road but against easier competition. The Panthers are coming off their first regulation loss of the season. Despite losing, they outshot the New York Rangers 45-18 and scored three goals in the final period.
NEWARK, N.J. – The Florida Panthers are off to the team’s best start in franchise history. With a 10-2-1 record and 21 points in the bank, no other Panthers team has come off the blocks so well. But those two losses, coming on consecutive nights in New York and New...
The New York Rangers are experiencing struggles the Philadelphia Flyers know about. Gerard Gallant may want to take a page from Alain Vigneault’s book. Disregard the points and standings. What do your eyes tell you?. Currently, the Philadelphia Flyers are fourth in the Metropolitan Division behind the Washington Capitals, New...
The NHL announced a couple changes to the league schedule on Thursday, and the New York Rangers are now in a featured matchup. The Rangers’ game against the Boston Bruins on Friday, Nov. 26, is now the NHL’s Thanksgiving Showdown. It will air on ABC and ESPN+ at 1 PM EST.
The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers will play one another on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in the first meeting this season between the Metropolitan Division rivals. The meetings between the two teams generate anticipation among the fan bases as the organizations play a short distance from one another and both are a part of the New York media market. In addition to the short distance between the two arenas, Madison Square Garden and Prudential Center, the organizations have had classic games that have intensified the competition between them. Let’s take a look at some moments over the years that have escalated the on-ice conflict between the Devils and Rangers.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Thousands of things go into making a hockey schedule. Arenas are available at certain times. A game with one team often means a game with another team nearby a couple days later. Teams may want to be home on certain dates for marketing purposes, or to avoid going head to head with a football or baseball game. The NHL’s TV partners may want a certain team to play on a certain day (and at a certain time) for broadcast purposes. And since the schedule is made well in advance, there’s no guarantee of what teams will be good or what teams won’t as the season plays out.
While Chris Kreider has been scoring goals frequently, Artemi Panarin is off to a slow start but is coming off his most productive night of the season. Kreider attempts to continue his hot start while Panarin hopes to follow up his first two-goal game with another productive contest Sunday nightwhen the New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils.
