Many theories surface on how Kansas City Chiefs got their ‘swagger’ back

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – What a difference a week made in Chiefs Kingdom.

The Kansas City Chiefs looked like the Super Bowl Champions they were in 2020 on Sunday night when they played the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, there are a lot of theories floating around about the impressive turnaround, and what’s behind it.

Some fans tweeted that it had to be because Whataburger opened its first restaurant in the Kansas City area and Patrick Mahomes knew he could get his favorite order when he returned home.

‘These hands, they work’: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams catches all 9 targets in big win over Raiders

Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village shared on Facebook that it’s because members took the Chiefs to heart — and right to the source that could help with the team’s issues.

Patrick Mahomes credited a tip from a quarterback on the Chiefs practice squad. The theme quickly spread through practice and the locker room.

“Shane Buechele came up to me and showed me this video with this kid, and he was saying, ‘I got my swagger back.’ That was kinda my motto this week,” Mahomes said. “And I think the whole team kinda got the swag back, and we’re gonna try to keep that thing rolling.”

If the Chiefs hope to keep it rolling, they’ll need to go through Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys. They face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. and you can watch the game on FOX4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

