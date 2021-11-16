Good Samaritan stabbed multiple times as he tries to stop Channelview robbery

A good Samaritan is fighting for his life after authorities said he was stabbed multiple times while trying to stop a robbery in Channelview.

The incident happened Monday evening outside a gas station at 15799 East Freeway and Sheldon Road.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, three men in a red SUV were out of gas and targeted another man who was pumping gas. The confrontation escalated and the suspects pulled out their knives, deputies said. The good Samaritan, a homeless man, grabbed a machete and tried to intervene.

"He was across the street. He came and tried to help the guy getting robbed and that's when the other guys got him, three against one," described Roberto Diaz, who witnessed some of the incident from the taco truck in the parking lot where he works. "I saw a machete and a couple of knives and pretty sure he got stabbed really bad."

The good Samaritan, in his early 40s, was stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. Two people are in custody, but one suspect ran off. Lieutenant Paul Bruce said the victim's only mistake was that he wanted to help.

"We don't recommend that people take action upon themselves. We're trained and of course, he may lose his life for coming to the aid of someone else."