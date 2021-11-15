The problem for ‘Global Britain’ is that old partnerships are growing weaker

Britain’s top Brexit official lowered the temperature in the U.K.’s trade feud with the European Union on Wednesday, saying he believes it is possible to reach agreement with the bloc.Chief U.K. negotiator David Frost said there were still “gaps” between the two sides, but added: “I’m glad there’s ambition on the EU side...I think it can be done.” “Whether it will be done is a different question,” Frost added during a visit to Belfast to update political leaders on U.K.-EU talks aimed at resolving differences over Northern Ireland trade.Negotiations have dragged on for a month, with Britain threatening to...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO