ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Phil Collins, Genesis kick off final US tour: 'We’re not like the Stones'

By Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WugsV_0cxi1s4600

Genesis fans , you have your notice.

Though the title of the band’s current tour, “The Last Domino?,” suggests an open-ended future, its members have confirmed that this is the final road run for an outfit that helped define prog-rock in the ’70s and reinvented itself to tremendous pop success in the MTV-driven ’80s.

Since the start of the tour in Europe this fall, frontman Phil Collins , 70, whose drumming imbued Genesis with its characteristic sound, has performed seated on stage, the result of debilitating nerve damage that affects his hands and back.

Collins’ 20-year-old son, Nicholas, is replacing his dad behind the drums.

Keyboardist Tony Banks, and bassist/guitarist Mike Rutherford , both 71 and co-founders of the band that boasted Peter Gabriel as its inaugural lead singer (he departed after “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway” album in 1974), are at peace with the reality of finality. Rutherford, though, is well aware that there “will be a lot of tears” when that last gig wraps in 2022.

50 years in: Billy Joel talks about his lengthy career

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdB67_0cxi1s4600
Genesis – from left, Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford – kicked off their U.S. tour dates on Monday in Chicago. Patrick Balls

Genesis’ U.S. tour - its first since 2007 - kicks off Monday with two nights at the United Center in Chicago before roaming North America for more than a dozen shows, including Washington, D.C., Toronto, Detroit, Philadelphia and New York.

Rutherford said no West Coast dates are planned, which means Genesis’ March 2022 European concerts, including three makeup dates – necessitated after COVID-19 infected their ranks – in London March 24-26, will be the end.

Genesis will also be joined on stage by longtime touring guitarist Daryl Stuermer . The band hopes its visually arresting show satisfies its generations of fans with a set list that includes ’70s favorites “I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe),” “The Cinema Show,” “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway” and ’80s radio smashes “Land of Confusion,” “Invisible Touch,” “That’s All”.

Rutherford and Banks talked to USA TODAY shortly before the U.S. tour launch for a candid chat:

Question: There has obviously been concern for Phil’s strength and stamina. How has he been enduring the road?

Mike Rutherford: He’s done well. Funny enough, we almost got through the (European) tour and I got COVID, but Phil was perfect. He’s doing fine. When you see the show, he definitely holds the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VvLg_0cxi1s4600
Genesis kicked off its North American tour dates at the United Center in Chicago on Monday. The band is on its final tour, which will wrap in March in London. Courtesy of Bill Smith/United Center

Q: What were some of the challenges for both of you to adapt to your frontman being seated?

Tony Banks: We spent a lot of time thinking about the vocals and slightly changed the emphasis of the set so it’s a bit less instrumental. Nic really plugs the gap very well and the visuals work in a way that a seated Phil isn’t as noticeable.

Rutherford: In a way, we’re lucky with what you can do with screens now, how it can make it feel like movement with close-ups. People come to the show and say they forget Phil isn’t moving around.

Q: Nicholas is, by all accounts, doing a phenomenal job. What was it like for you to get used to someone else behind the drum kit?

Banks: He’s a very versatile drummer and can sound like Phil when he was 18, 19 years old. He’s able to get that same kind of feel, so much so that it’s uncanny at times like you’re playing with a young Phil. And he’s a lovely person to have on tour.

Rutherford: In fact, when we first started rehearsing pre-pandemic, Nic arrived so prepared. It was fantastic. He knew all the songs backward and forward. He was solid from day one.

Banks: He did know the stuff very well, but once he had to learn (more of the catalog), he worked really hard at it. He wants to do the job and was very excited about doing the Genesis stuff.

A busy Sting: New album, new Vegas show means no retirement yet for the musician

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRaEx_0cxi1s4600
Genesis' Mike Rutherford (left), Tony Banks and Phil Collins rehearse for "The Last Domino?" tour. Will Ireland

Q: Choosing the set list had to be a massive challenge because the two chapters of Genesis sound very, very different and I would think you have fans from those different eras. What was that process like?

Rutherford: You have the long songs and the short hits, which you know you’ll play. It’s more the optional songs (that are the challenge). Our history in the last 30-odd years has been since MTV when the hits overshadowed the rest of the album. But onstage the long songs were always very popular.

Banks: People aren’t quite as divided as you suggest. It blends into one for us and there are many people in the audience who like it all. You’re always going to leave out someone’s favorite song, so you try to balance it out.

Q: There is a question mark at the end of the tour name, but Phil has said this is his last outing. Do you agree this is probably it for Genesis and the road?

Banks: I think it is. We’d always say never say never, but there comes a point. I haven’t toured myself since (the last Genesis reunion in) 2007, and thought, why not? It’s fun, it will get me off my (butt). But with the pandemic, it has extended things longer than intended, but it’s been great fun to do. We’ve having to do some stuff later because of COVID, but when we do the final show next year, that will be it.

Rutherford: I think there will be a lot of tears. It will be an emotional moment if you know it’s going to be our final song. Genesis has been all of my life, 50 or 60 years, and it will be something I miss. It’s been nice for the three of us to spend some reconnected time together. It makes you solidify things. There are things that that only the three of us understand because we lived it.

Banks: We thought the 2007 tour would be the end, and this was never planned, so it was a nice thing to have happened. But it’s important to know when to stop something. I thought the other day, Ed Sheeran is playing four nights at Wembley Stadium (in 2022) and that’s a wonderful moment in his career. We hit that moment 35 years ago. So I’d say if you want to see Genesis, don’t put it off ‘til the next one. We’re not like the (Rolling) Stones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phil Collins, Genesis kick off final US tour: 'We’re not like the Stones'

Comments / 3

Related
1033theeagle.com

Despite health problems, Phil Collins is "doing fine" on Genesis tour, say band mates

Genesis' The Last Domino? tour arrived in the U.S. on Monday night. But unlike the last time the British legends toured, back in 2007, frontman Phil Collins, 70, is performing while sitting down, due to nerve damage that affects his hands and back. However, Phil's band mates say that, so far, the singer's been a real trouper.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Goodbye 'Genesis'? Phil Collins Hints Possible Band Retirement

"Genesis" has been staying strong since earlier members of the band founded it in the 1960s; however, since Phil Collins is currently experiencing a tragic health condition, the group may retire soon after their tour. According to the Washington Post, since Collins is their current frontman, he earned his right...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play ‘Misunderstanding’ for the First Time Since 1984

Genesis kicked off the U.S. leg of their Last Domino? tour on Monday night at Chicago’s United Center. The setlist was largely identical to the one they played in England earlier this year, but they did drop fan-favorite “Duchess” in favor of their 1980 hit “Misunderstanding.” They hadn’t played the song since the end of the Mama tour in 1984, although they did perform a segment of it in a medley at the 1988 Atlantic Records 40th-Anniversary concert. Phil Collins also sang it at some of his solo concerts in 2004. Here’s fan-shot video of Genesis resurrecting the song in Chicago. The...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Mike Rutherford
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Watch Genesis Dust Off “Misunderstanding” at ‘The Last Domino?’ Tour Opener (First Performance Since 1984)

Earlier this week, Genesis began its anticipated North American run of the The Last Domino? reunion tour with a show at the United Center in Chicago, and over the course of the evening the English band delighted the audience with a lengthy set — including a special treat in the form of a song the band hadn’t played live in nearly 40 years.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Tour#Mtv#European
gonomad.com

San Antonio: The Alamo and Phil Collins?

Phil Collins’ Collection and Other Attractions Coming to San Antonio, Texas. When most think of Phil Collins, they recall the drumming of Genesis, the Tarzan soundtrack, or the smooth-singing croon of his solo career golden days. Less know that Collins has a passion wholly unrelated to music or his British...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Chicago Sun-Times

Reunited Phil Collins, Genesis ably navigate an evening of pop, prog rock at United Center

Genesis were progressive rock trendsetters in the 1970s, becoming pop-rock hitmakers in the 1980s. Both stylistic forays earned the British band a devoted following, leading to brisk ticket sales for its 2021 North American tour, the group’s first since 2007. After rescheduling twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday’s concert was the first of two nights at United Center and the kickoff for the trek. The evening’s generous set list largely mirrored the newly released “The Last Domino?,” a retrospective of Genesis’ influential career.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Raleigh News & Observer

‘How lucky we really are.’ After 14 years away, Genesis is touring again

You might be excused for mistaking Genesis, the 1970s prog rock and 1980s pop group, with the solo careers of its lead singers, Peter Gabriel and then Phil Collins. But Genesis, with Tony Banks on keyboards and Mike Rutherford on guitar/bass, is different. Formed in 1967, the band has sold more than 150 million albums, and according to Billboard, is the first group to have all five singles from one album, “Invisible Touch,” enter the U.S. in the top five. The individual artists who also accomplished that by June 1987? Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and Madonna.
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

The Invisible Band at 20: Travis on the album that almost finished them

When they think back two decades to the album that made them one of the biggest British bands in the world, half of Travis have separate but equally ticklish recollections of their “Peak Travis” moments. For guitarist and singer Fran Healy it might be getting A-lister urine on his feet at the “obligatory” Los Angeles party in 2000.“It was in celebration of Alanis Morissette at some place in the Hollywood Hills and it was like a moving Madame Tussaud’s of celebrity,” remembers the Scottish four piece’s frontman. “My overriding memory is being absolutely desperate for a pee and there was...
ROCK MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

This is the Michael Jackson and Phil Collins mashup you didn't know you needed

'Do you remember' these two bangers? Producer and DJ Sickick certainly does. In a recent video, Sickick transforms Michael Jackson's Remember The Time and Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight into a euphoric mashup that's got our hands firmly in the air... tonight. After laying down some chords on his...
MUSIC
WNEM

Greta Van Fleet to kick off tour in Michigan

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet announced they will be kicking off their upcoming 2022 Dreams in Gold Tour in their native state of Michigan. The band, originally from Frankenmuth, and made up of three brothers, vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, and drummer Danny Wagner, will play the Dow Event Center on March 13 and Dort Financial Center on March 16 to promote their Sophomore album, “the Battle at Garden’s Gate.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Robert Plant: His 41 Best Post-Led Zeppelin Songs, Ranked

Robert Plant’s post-Led Zeppelin career has been a wild series of adventures down different artistic and stylistic paths. The man does not rely on his history and he certainly doesn’t want to reproduce it. Indeed, Plant has spent the past four decades exploring new sounds… and sometimes, some very old...
MUSIC
Buffalo News

Handsome Jack kicks off tour at home, asks us all to ‘Get Humble’

When Lockport-born, internationally touring, soul-soaked garage-rock trio Handsome Jack kicks off its first road jaunt in nearly two years on Nov. 12 in the Town Ballroom, it might feel like a long, hard rainfall after a season of stubborn drought. On that night, the band – guitarist/vocalist Jamison Passuite, bassist/vocalist...
LOCKPORT, NY
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

302K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy