Peach Bottom, PA

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station to conduct siren test on Dec. 1

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
 3 days ago

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station is scheduled to conduct a siren test on Wednesday, Dec. 1, around 1 p.m. according to an alert from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

This will only be a test, not an indication that an emergency has occurred. The test ensures that the siren system is working properly.

abc27 News

