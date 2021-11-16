ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Election Commission

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2021 – 5:30 p.m. Members of the public may participate remotely...

thunder1320.com

Coffee Co election commission exploring idea of fewer election-day precincts

Coffee County Election commission is exploring the idea of having fewer voting precincts for next year’s election. During a November meeting, the commission gave direction to administrator of elections Andy Farrar to look at fewer precincts based on new districts that have been drawn by the Coffee County Commission. Currently, there are 23 precincts. The commission wants to explore having 18 precincts.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Arkansas Times

Pulaski Election Commission announces meetings on Quorum Court redistricting

The Pulaski Election Commission has released details of the process for redrawing Pulaski Quorum Court districts. Happily, they jettisoned a tentative suggestion by the Republican chair for the Republican-controlled commission to fiddle with boundary lines itself before making a final decision (though it will still have that power). Metroplan was asked to come up with draft plans and four will be up for discussion against current boundaries of the 15-member court, currently majority Democratic.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Aiken Standard

Commission certifies Aiken City Council election results

The Aiken Municipal Election Commission on Thursday certified the results of the Aiken City Council election. “Everything is in order. Everything is accounted for,” said Richard Johnson Jr., the chairman of the commission. “That’s it.”. Johnson is expected to present the results and other information about the Nov. 2 general...
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Aiken County election commission upholds results in Wagener mayoral race

Aiken County’s voter registration and elections commission voted unanimously Monday to uphold the results of the mayoral election in Wagener that took place Nov. 2. Incumbent Mike Miller was the winner with 68 votes. Travis Kennedy was the runner-up with 61, and Christopher Nathan Salley finished third with 34. There...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
candgnews.com

Mount Clemens charter proposal passes, trio elected to commission

One challenged race for commission and a charter amendment were on the Nov. 2 ballot in Mount Clemens. In the race for Mount Clemens City Commission, four individuals were running for three, four-year terms. Barb Dempsey, and incumbents Laura Fournier and Denise Mentzer were elected. Fellow incumbent Wanda Goodnough was...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
Metro News

Sikora announces re-election bid for Monongalia County Commission

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County Commissioner Sean Sikora has announced his plans to run for re-election in 2022. Sikora was elected to the commission in 2016 and currently serves as commission president. “There are a lot of things I still want to do,” Sikora said. “Projects that are already started...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wglr.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission officials rally around Wolfe

MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan group of more than 50 elections officials is rallying behind Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe who has come under attack by Republican legislators with claims of voter fraud. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is calling for Wolfe to resign. Yesterday, election officials sent a letter...
MADISON, WI
WLUC

Marquette City Commission elects Jenna Smith to third term as Mayor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission re-elected Jenna Smith as Mayor to a third term Monday night. That was the organizational meeting for the Commission and Smith was elected unanimously as Mayor. Commissioner Cody Mayer was voted in as Mayor Pro-Tem. Mayor Smith says much of the focus...
MARQUETTE, MI
fernandinaobserver.com

Incumbent Mike Lednovich Files for 2022 Fernandina Beach City Commission Election

Mayor Mike Lednovich today filed for re-election to the City Commission Seat 4 position in the 2022 election. “In 2018 I ran on a quality-of-life platform. For the past three years, I have kept my promises to limit growth, protect our natural environment, increase property placed in conservation and provide improved City services,” Lednovich said. “I also made the City Commission and City activities transparent to the public by publishing important documents on social media available to the public.”
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

