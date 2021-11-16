The Pulaski Election Commission has released details of the process for redrawing Pulaski Quorum Court districts. Happily, they jettisoned a tentative suggestion by the Republican chair for the Republican-controlled commission to fiddle with boundary lines itself before making a final decision (though it will still have that power). Metroplan was asked to come up with draft plans and four will be up for discussion against current boundaries of the 15-member court, currently majority Democratic.

