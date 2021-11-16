Election Commission

Mayor Mike Lednovich today filed for re-election to the City Commission Seat 4 position in the 2022 election. “In 2018 I ran on a quality-of-life platform. For the past three years, I have kept my promises to limit growth, protect our natural environment, increase property placed in conservation and provide improved City services,” Lednovich said. “I also made the City Commission and City activities transparent to the public by publishing important documents on social media available to the public.”
Comments / 0