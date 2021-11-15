ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Woman Writes Hilariously Honest Adoption Post For Her Wild Foster Dog | The Dodo Adopt Me!

Gwinnett Daily Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHank the foster dog is quite a wild character! So, his foster mom decided to make his adoption post just as goofy and hilarious as he is — watch the weird thing he does when his family is...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

Momma Dog Has Her Babies In A Tiny Hole In The Ground | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Dog who had her puppies in a hole in the ground is such a good mom — watch how protective she is over her new human siblings ❤️. Special thanks to Riley for fostering Bennie and her babies, you can follow more of her work on TikTok: https://thedo.do/rileysfosters and Instagram: https://thedo.do/rileyhasfosters. To learn more about Mutt Scouts and their work, you can check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/muttscouts.
PETS
GraysHarborTalk

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Lynch

Meet Lynch! He is a 70-pound, 3-year-old, Rhodesian ridgeback/Labrador mix who enjoys being around kind people. He has a medium tri-brown coat, and his face is framed by an adorable Eddie Munster Widows Peak. Lynch is a very happy boy who likes to play in water and enjoys a good...
PETS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Pittie Lost For Over A Year Reunites With His Dad | The Dodo

Pittie flies across the country after being rescued to reunite with his long-lost dad 💗. Get updates on Kodak on Facebook: https://thedo.do/maxmaxwell. Keep up with Julian and the rest of the Pet Rescue Pilots team on Instagram: https://thedo.do/pilotjulianj and https://thedo.do/petrescuepilots. Special thanks to the ASPCA for helping Kodak get back to his family, you can support their work here: thedo.do/aspca.
PETS
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

CANDY — Candy is a 5-month-old housebroken female Whippet mix. She is good on a leash, gets along with other dogs and knows how to sit on command. She prefers to be in a home with active family members and a fenced-in yard. DOBY — Doby is a 4-year-old housebroken,...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodo#Your Dog#Cat#The App Store#Love Animals#Tiktok
Gamezebo

Doglife: Bitlife Dogs Adoption Guide – How to Get Adopted

Because of the random nature of the lives in Doglife: Bitlife Dogs, sometimes you’re going to find yourself without an owner. If you’re in the pet store, that’s not too much of a problem – someone will buy you eventually. If you’re on the streets or in the pound, it can shorten your life dramatically.
PETS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Google
Essence

Photos Of Late Rapper Young Dolph And Longtime Love Mia Jaye From Their Nearly 10 Years Together

The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
RELATIONSHIPS
AceShowbiz

DaBaby's Other Baby Mama MeMe 'Laughing at' DaniLeigh Amid Drama

Amid her ongoing drama with the rapper, the 'Yellow Bone' singer is also exchanging shades online with his other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani. AceShowbiz - DaBaby and DaniLeigh's ongoing drama is not the only thing that the latter has to deal with. The "Yellow Bone" singer is also feuding online with the rapper's other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pink Undergoes Major Surgery

Pink is recovering after she underwent a major surgery. The three-time Grammy Award winner detailed her "brutal recovery" in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that she underwent hip surgery at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado last week. The singer, who said she will be on crutches for the next six weeks, said she is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Scam Suspect Enjoys the Finer Things in Life, But Lawyer Says He’s Dead

It's the first thing we all do when we hear of something scandalous in our backyard -- check Facebook. It may not be a great sign for our society but it's true, and it's exactly what I did when I heard a CT woman had been swindled by a man whose attorney claims he's dead. When I searched "Johnny Masesa Facebook," the first result for Masesa was a memorial Facebook or "Legacy" page.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Gives Birth To 1st Child? Fans Think So

Jacob and Isabel Roloff are nearing their first baby’s due date, and fans wonder if the baby is already here! In July, the pair announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and Little People, Big World fans are very happy for them. Their first baby is a boy. Isabel has hinted that they have chosen a special name for him.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy