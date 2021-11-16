ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha's official Christmas tree makes its way to the Durham Museum

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
The holidays are approaching fast and an event on Monday certainly made it feel that way. The city’s official Christmas tree was cut down and transported to the Durham Museum.

This year, the tree that was picked has an extra special meaning.

The owners of the tree are Rosemary and her late husband Frank "Dinker" Synowiecki...as in the original owners of Dinkers Bar and Grill.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

