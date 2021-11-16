Jennings leads Kennesaw State over Carver College 117-58

AMES, Iowa — The T.J. Otzelberger era of Iowa State basketball began with a win. On Tuesday night, Iowa State defeated Kennesaw State, 84-73, behind strong performances from Izaiah Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur and Tyrese Hunter. Kalscheur led the team with 19 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the field. He knocked down a career-high eight free throws on a career-high 13 free throw attempts. Brockington filled the stat sheet before he fouled out, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes. In his first collegiate game, Hunter racked up 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. As a team, Iowa State committed 31 fouls, more than the team committed in a single game last season.
