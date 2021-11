LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County is launching a survey to get a sense of how knowledgeable the community is about suicide prevention and available resources. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services announced the distribution of a survey that will look at the community's knowledge of how to help themselves or someone else, as well as what resources they would like to see available.

