ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Enes Kanter isn’t being benched for China comments, according to Ime Udoka

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

"Our playing time reasoning is strictly based on basketball."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAqkW_0cxhxYe800
Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter wears a political message on his shoes during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Enes Kanter has played in just two games this season for the Celtics, but his limited minutes aren’t related to his stance on China, according to Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

Kanter seemed to suggest his playing time was impacted by his stances in a tweet on Sunday.

“Keep limiting me on the court, I will expose you off the court,” he wrote.

Kanter publicly protested president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for years over the treatment of political enemies, including Kanter’s father. Now, he enthusiastically supports Taiwan and advocates for Tibetan independence. He also called out Nike and the NBA in a CNN interview, saying the shoe company exploits slave labor and is silent on treatment of the Uyghur community and the league supports him quietly but not in statements.

“If they were really supporting me, they would have put something out there,” Kanter told CNN of the NBA. “They would have put out some kind of statement.”

According to Udoka, however, Kanter’s comments have nothing to do with his playing time. Kanter stays on the bench because he can’t defend the pick-and-roll.

“We have a lot of guys that aren’t playing that could be playing and want to play,” Udoka said. “I’ve talked to those guys about staying prepared and being professional and ready to play. I’ve been through the same situation as a player. But our playing time reasoning is strictly based on basketball.”

Udoka added that Kanter struggles to play defense in his system, which involves a lot of switching. Kanter is slow-footed as a defender and not particularly mobile.

“At the same time, it’s not just a result of what he’s not doing,” Udoka said. “It’s other guys are doing it well. We have Al and Rob, who are kind of staggering there. And then, to my point, Juancho, Payton, Jabari at times, we’ve got a lot of guys that are qualified and want to play and they’re competitive so they’re getting antsy. You want to find them minutes but other guys are playing well and — to Enes’ point — it’s strictly basketball.”

Udoka was asked if he is afraid Kanter’s comments could become a distraction.

“Not really a distraction,” Udoka said. “Like I said, our reasons are basketball-specific. I don’t have social media. I’ve heard of some things, but guys have the right to express their views. And I’ve said that from Day 1. Nothing basketball-related will be based on any of that.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Ime Udoka
NESN

Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Praises Defense After ‘Amazing’ Back-To-Back

The Boston Celtics have turned up the defensive intensity over the last two games. Boston entered Wednesday’s tilt with the Orlando Magic allowing a league-high 119.7 points per game and responded by allowing 79 and 78 points in back-to-back wins over the Magic and Miami Heat on Thursday. Celtics head...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Team play and Ime Udoka’s adjustments key a win: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Magic

1. After some up-and-down play to open the year, Jaylen Brown is showing signs of being a consistent scoring weapon again. In his last three games, Brown has scored 34, 28 and 28 points. Against the Magic, Brown was on from the jump. This was the Celtics first basket from the game. Brown does a nice job getting to one of his pet shots with the fallaway in the paint:
NBA
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Celtics’ Enes Kanter continues human rights activism

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter has always been a massive advocate for freedom of speech as well as other human rights activism. Kanter, a native of Turkey, has been openly critical of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his corruption — with Kanter calling him “the Hitler of our century.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Tibetan#Nike#Cnn#Uyghur
NESN

Ime Udoka Unsure When Jaylen Brown Will Return To Celtics

The Boston Celtics may be without Jaylen Brown for multiple games. The guard suffered a hamstring injury in Boston’s 95-78 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Brown will miss Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, but head coach Ime Udoka couldn’t quite put a timeline on just when he would return.
NBA
celticslife.com

Ime Udoka scraps plan to name Celtics' captains

Ime Udoka seemed excited to name a couple captains for the Celtics in the preseason, but then we never heard an announcement. Fans and media guessed he's name Marcus Smart and Al Horford, but I'm sure Smart's suspension for missing a team flight didn't help the matter. Udoka finally spoke again today on the captaincy and announced there won't be any after all.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ime Udoka: "There was no strategy; It was not supposed to be a foul"

Boston Celtics head coach immediately gave us the answer to the question that was on everyone's mind. Did you tell the team to take a foul there or did Marcus mess up? Udoka tried to take some blame in his post game presser (video above), but he let it be known that he told the team not to foul. So in a way he's trying to cover for Marcus, while also throwing him under the bus a bit.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Calls Scottie Barnes the 'Frontrunner' for Rookie of the Year

There's a confidence about Scottie Barnes that's hard to miss. It's the thing that makes him so special, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday. The last time the Celtics saw the Toronto Raptors rookie he was in the process of posting a 25-point, 13-rebound night, the most impressive game of his young career. Sure, the box score stats were nice, but it was the way Barnes carried himself that stuck out to Udoka.
NBA
NESN

How Does Jaylen Brown Absence Impact Celtics’ Offense? Ime Udoka Explains

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown over what could be the next two weeks due to a hamstring injury, which the NBA All-Star called “not severe” Wednesday. But while Dennis Schröder is expected to fill Brown’s void in the starting lineup, being without a star-caliber player...
NBA
The Spun

Ime Udoka Explains Why Celtics Don’t Have Team Captains

It’s been well documented that the Boston Celtics do not have team captains for this season. Head coach Ime Udoka decided against it and confirmed that to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald. “That’s probably in the rearview at this point,” Udoka said. Some fans may have a problem with...
NBA
NESN

How Ime Udoka Helped Rob Williams Improve In Specific Aspect Of Game

BOSTON — Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka showed Robert Williams a specific area in which he could improve his game, and the fourth-year big man put it on display Wednesday in a win over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden. Williams hauled in a career-high eight offensive rebounds against...
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Ime Udoka says Celtics’ early season internal turmoil now resolved

After a 2-5 start, the Celtics have a chance to get back to .500 on Friday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks. Whether its coincidence or not, things turned around right after Marcus Smart called out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in a postgame press conference following a 128-114 loss to the Bulls.
NBA
Fox News

Enes Kanter excoriates the NBA, Nike for not standing up to 'big boss' China: 'Biggest hypocrite companies'

The Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter excoriated both the NBA and Nike Wednesday for not standing up to China over human rights abuses being perpetrated by the communist country. During an appearance on PBS' "Amanpour & Company," Kanter questioned whether the NBA was actually on his side when it came to his decision to speak out against China's treatment of Tibet, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Uighurs. He also accused Nike of telling "a total lie" in its claims that China was not using slave labor to produce its products.
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy