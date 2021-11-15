ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council preview for Nov. 16

 5 days ago
The City Council will hold a special called meeting to draw a proposed 10-district map. The meeting will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Room 2020 at City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Agenda items include drawing a proposed redistricting map, then voting to adopt a resolution to submit the map to the Redistricting Task Force.

Some highlights of the 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 City Council work session in Room 2020 at City Hall, 200 Texas St.:

  • Informal reports will cover Sept. 2021 sales tax update; Citywide Historic Resources Survey update and proposed strategic update of the 2003 Historic Preservation Plan; median mowing update; homeless camp abatement update; Mary’s Creek Water Reclamation Facility permit update; and Public Events Department funding for Cowtown Coliseum capital projects.
  • Presentations include Hispanic Heritage events and the economic impact on tourism; winter storm after-actions; update on the future City Hall; Fort Worth Police communications update; and first responder procedures while responding to a mental health crisis.

A public comment meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 200 Texas St. Sign up to speak.

Watch the meetings live on Fort Worth TV, either online or on TV. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

